Atlanta food halls: Visiting The Collective Food Hall at Coda

It’s hard to find a more filling and flavorful sandwich than the Italian Job, which Justin Dixon methodically assembles at his Humble Mumble kiosk. Round it out with one of his house-made pickles and a slice of blueberry pound cake.

Burritos are the headliner at El Burro Pollo, a spinoff of chef Hector Santiago’s burrito pop-up of the same name. However, if you’re noshing with friends, try sharing a snack of duros — light-as-air chicharrones seasoned with jalapeno furikake, and the signature Macho Nachos, which include corn tortillas covered in queso sauce, charred veggies, cotija cheese and cilantro, plus grilled meat for an upcharge. The “cheap” $7 margarita is entirely adequate.

By Weight and Measure barman and managing partner Ian Carlson can make you almost any drink, but among the house specialties are the Git Up, Git Out (featuring strawberry-infused gin) and a lemon-mint cordial. A frozen Vietnamese coffee is available with booze (Knuck if You Buck) and without (Radio Edit).

Seating is spacious inside, as well as on the breezy, 20,000-square-foot plaza, where Atlanta United games are shown on the massive screen. Although the food hall is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., some vendors, including lunch-only Humble Mumble, keep abbreviated hours.

756 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. thecollectivefoodhall.com

