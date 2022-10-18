BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
Atlanta food halls: Visiting The Collective Food Hall at Coda

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Collective Food Hall has been feeding students, office workers and area residents since it opened in 2020 on the ground floor of the Coda complex in Midtown’s Tech Square.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

All six food and drink establishments at Coda are Atlanta-born indie operations. Besides serving as the home for one of Poke Burri’s three metro area food hall stalls, Coda features Mediterranean fare from Aviva by Kameel, the Mexican cantina El Burro Pollo, chef-driven sandwich shop Humble Mumble and the newly opened Smoq’n Hot Grill, which dishes out a mashup of lower East Side deli and smoked rural Georgia barbecue. Rounding things out is By Weight and Measure, a science-driven cocktail bar that pours alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

For a healthy meal, pick a platter from Aviva by Kameel. Choose your protein (chicken shwarma is a favorite) and two sides (creamed spinach and lentils, please). The falafel here is light and crispy, and both the focaccia and baklava are house-made.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

It’s hard to find a more filling and flavorful sandwich than the Italian Job, which Justin Dixon methodically assembles at his Humble Mumble kiosk. Round it out with one of his house-made pickles and a slice of blueberry pound cake.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Burritos are the headliner at El Burro Pollo, a spinoff of chef Hector Santiago’s burrito pop-up of the same name. However, if you’re noshing with friends, try sharing a snack of duros — light-as-air chicharrones seasoned with jalapeno furikake, and the signature Macho Nachos, which include corn tortillas covered in queso sauce, charred veggies, cotija cheese and cilantro, plus grilled meat for an upcharge. The “cheap” $7 margarita is entirely adequate.

By Weight and Measure barman and managing partner Ian Carlson can make you almost any drink, but among the house specialties are the Git Up, Git Out (featuring strawberry-infused gin) and a lemon-mint cordial. A frozen Vietnamese coffee is available with booze (Knuck if You Buck) and without (Radio Edit).

Seating is spacious inside, as well as on the breezy, 20,000-square-foot plaza, where Atlanta United games are shown on the massive screen. Although the food hall is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., some vendors, including lunch-only Humble Mumble, keep abbreviated hours.

756 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. thecollectivefoodhall.com

Ligaya Figueras is the AJC's senior editor for Food, Dining and Living. Prior to joining the AJC in 2015, she was the executive editor for St. Louis-based culinary magazine Sauce. She has worked in the publishing industry since 1999 and holds degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Michigan.

