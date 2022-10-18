Atlanta food halls: Visiting Municipal Market, formerly Sweet Auburn Curb Market

Chef Nathaly Brown of La Vegano offers a vegan menu that includes breakfast bowls and toasts, lunch protein bowls and seasonal desserts, including perfectly moist pound cake. But, sandwiches are the place’s signature item, including the East Point, a portobello, pepper, onion and aioli twist on a Philly cheesesteak.

Chef Jikssa Mogga’s Jikssa Vegan Ethiopean Cuisine is vegetable-focused, too. You can create a four-veggie plate from about 20 delicious hot and cold offerings, including collard greens simmered with onions, garlic and ginger, as well as farro salad with roasted carrots, parsnips, basil, butternut squash, cranberries and vinaigrette. Plus, all meals are served with teff injera.