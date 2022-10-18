Atlanta food halls: Visiting Municipal Market, formerly Sweet Auburn Curb Market

Municipal Market, also known as the Sweet Auburn Curb Market, is Atlanta’s original food hall. Founded as an open-air market in 1918, it has been housed in a sprawling brick building on Edgewood Avenue since 1924.
Inside, you’ll find purveyors of fresh produce, meat and seafood, as well as restaurant stalls serving a wide range of food, including pizza, tacos, soul food, and Ethiopian and Vietnamese dishes.
Chef Nathaly Brown of La Vegano offers a vegan menu that includes breakfast bowls and toasts, lunch protein bowls and seasonal desserts, including perfectly moist pound cake. But, sandwiches are the place’s signature item, including the East Point, a portobello, pepper, onion and aioli twist on a Philly cheesesteak.
Chef Jikssa Mogga’s Jikssa Vegan Ethiopean Cuisine is vegetable-focused, too. You can create a four-veggie plate from about 20 delicious hot and cold offerings, including collard greens simmered with onions, garlic and ginger, as well as farro salad with roasted carrots, parsnips, basil, butternut squash, cranberries and vinaigrette. Plus, all meals are served with teff injera.
Cambodian and Vietnamese dishes are on offer from chef Tammy Nhep at O Mi Ga, including a hearty beef bowl beautifully plated with rice and veggies. The banh-mi Vietnamese sandwich is a winner, too. It’s filled with tender grilled pork topped with sticks of pickled vegetables and sliced jalapeños, and is served on an airy-crusty baguette.
Three Peaches owner Kenda Bauser is dedicated to giving her customers treats that are good (and good for you), such as low-sugar organic coffee drinks, superfood lattes, dairy-free gelato and vegan shakes. Bauser’s decadently dense and nutty molasses pecan gelato is not only iron- and mineral-rich, but it’s also high in healthy fats and vitamin E, too.
209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-659-1665, municipalmarketatl.com
