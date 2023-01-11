As Bacchanalia turns 30, learn how to make three favorites

Quatrano’s first cookbook, “Summerland: Recipes for Celebrating With Southern Hospitality” (Rizzoli, $32.67), was published in 2013 as an ode to the farm that’s been in her family for five generations, and still supplies produce for her restaurants.

Coming soon, a new self-published bound photo book with Atlanta photographer Amanda Greene will record Bacchanalia’s history and include some favorite recipes.

“It’s something to document the milestone,” Quatrano said. “There will be lots of photos, and mostly of our staff doing what they do, because that’s what’s kept Bacchanalia around for 30 years.”

Among the restaurant’s classics, Crab Fritters is by far the most popular dish, and the most requested recipe. Dubbed Hot Pepper Essence, the sauce for the fritters is a quirky but perfect combo of maple syrup, lime juice and fish sauce.

“It’s the pairing of the richness of the shellfish with that sauce that kind of cuts it,” Quatrano said. “It’s spicy and umami, and then we dribble in vanilla oil, which rounds it all out in your mouth. So it’s perfectly balanced, and it has some crunch, which is very important to me.”

Nantucket Bay Scallops with Leeks and Black Truffle Vinaigrette is a longtime signature dish, too.

“I personally don’t like big scallops, but you could use big or little scallops,” Quatrano allowed. “For me, the Nantucket Bay scallops are very important because starting Nov. 1 (the opening day for scallop season), we get them shipped in directly from the fisherman I’ve known forever.”

Warm Chocolate Cakes With Soft Centers is a crowd-pleasing dessert that’s stood the test of time.

“The chocolate cake is an iteration of a recipe that Jean-Georges (Vongerichten) made famous many, many years ago, with the molten lava chocolate cake,” Quatrano said. “People like it so much that we actually make it raw and sell it in these little tins for people to take home and bake.”

Thinking back on 30 years, Quatrano noted how much Atlanta’s dining scene has changed.

“It certainly is like a new world,” she said. “It’s gone through some major transformations, from being in a little house where we were cooking away, to now. Back 30 years ago, if you didn’t spend a million dollars on a restaurant, there was no cred for you. Now, good food transcends the locale.”

RECIPES

These recipes celebrate three favorite dishes from Bacchanalia’s 30 years as an Atlanta dining destination.

Bacchanalia’s Blue Crab Fritters With Avocado, Citrus and Hot Pepper Essence

The most popular dish on Bacchanalia’s menu balances the rich flavors of crabmeat and avocado with citrus and spice.

Hot Pepper Essence

Vanilla Oil

Nantucket Bay Scallops with Leeks and Black Truffle Vinaigrette

Nantucket Bay scallop season runs from November to March. Chef Anne Quatrano says this simple dish expresses the importance of quality ingredients, which is what her cooking has always been about.

Black Truffle Vinaigrette

Warm Chocolate Cakes With Soft Centers

The only tricky thing about this favorite Bacchanalia dessert is that you need to serve it right away, while it’s still warm and gooey. But thankfully, it’s quick to make.

