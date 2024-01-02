Chef Brian So of Spring to open Korean restaurant Bom in Marietta

The design will feature bright colors and streamlined design, with a “vibe that will be energetic, welcoming, and reminiscent of the comfort the food provides So,” according to the news release.

An outdoor patio will face onto the Alley, a communal green space space.

So, a native of Kennesaw, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and worked at restaurants in Florida and San Francisco before returning to Atlanta. He oversaw kitchens at One Eared Stag and Sobban before opening Spring in 2016. He’s a two-time James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year nominee as well as a semifinalist in the Best Chef Southeast award category.

“My motivation for creating Bom is to bring something to the Marietta Square that I just don’t see happening anytime soon if I’m not the one to do it,” So said in a prepared statement. “Our menu will consist of truly authentic Korean dishes, the type of food that begs for an ice-cold Korean beer or Soju, which we will have plenty of. I’m most excited to have the opportunity to do something completely different from what I have been doing at Spring, which is more about the challenge of cooking and technique. BŌM will be about showcasing what I love to eat and the pure enjoyment of cooking and serving food.”

Bom is the first concept announced as part of Bridger Properties’ Church Street, a redevelopment project of more than 17,000 square feet of restaurants and businesses along Church Street off of Marietta Square.

Bridger purchased the properties that make up Church Street in 2022, along with the nearby building that houses the Marietta Square Market food hall.

