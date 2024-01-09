Unnamed Mexican street food concept. Veteran Atlanta restaurateurs and siblings Luis and Lucero Martinez Obregon, will open a yet-to-be-named food stall at Halidom featuring Mexican dishes as well as drinks like margaritas and aguas frescas. The duo are also behind longtime Midtown restaurant Zocalo and Taqueria La Luz inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.

Mad Dads Philly’s. This will be the second location of Mad Dads for chef Tony Sharpe and his wife, Pamela, joining the first in Buckhead on Piedmont Road. The couple, who are Philadelphia natives, offers a menu of cheesteaks, bowls, hoagies and wings.

Mango Indian Grill. Husband and wife Mathi Pothiyappan and Priya Somasundaram are behind Mango Indian Grill, which also has a location in the Durham Food Hall in North Carolina and will serve dishes including dosas and curries. Pothiyappan and Somasundaram, natives of India, also own Indian restaurant CholaNad in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Locale Island Eats. Taylur Davis, who owns and operates food stall Locale Caribbean in the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall in Midtown, will offer a menu of Caribbean staples at Locale Island Eats. Options will include chopped-style meats like oxtail and jerk chicken along with homemade marinades, and items from Locale Caribbean such as patties paired with coco bread.

First announced in early 2023, Halidom Eatery is set to open in spring 2024 in the IST Management building at 1341 Moreland Ave. SE on the bank of the Intrenchment Creek.

IST is working with food and beverage consultants Coliccho Consulting and commercial broker Terra Alma on the planning and curation of Halidom. The art deco space “with a touch of tropical flair,” according to a news release, will be designed by Eimer Design Studio, “and will allow visitors to meander through unique pockets of indoor and outdoor spaces, finding a variety of artisanal vendors, dining spaces, lounges and collaborative zones.”

In addition to the 320 seats and a 30-seat bar inside, Halidom will also offer outdoor seating for 123 guests, as well as a private event space.

In a February 2023 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brad Burgess, vice president of marketing and real estate for IST, said the lineup will include staples like burgers, pizza and tacos, but that he’s also hoping to bring in other “culturally diverse” cuisines and under-the-radar concepts.

While IST will own and operate the bar, the company plans to work with local bartenders to create the bar program.

Halidom, which means “sanctuary” in 12th-century Middle English, will also include a 6,500-square-foot retail building, an 89-unit apartment building and a 2-acre nature park.

Once it opens, Halidom will join more than 10 food halls across metro Atlanta, including Qommunity and Southern Feedstore, both less than two miles away in East Atlanta Village. Southern Feedstore is home to stalls including Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Waffle Bar.

At least three more food halls are set to open in the coming months, including Politan Row food halls in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners and Switchman Hall in Peoplestown.

