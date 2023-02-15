Waffles, pizza coming to Avenue East Cobb in Marietta

Co-founded by brothers David Cohen, a pizza industry veteran and Michael Cohen, who has a background in business, Peach State Pizza will specialize in pizza utilizing Southern-inspired toppings. In addition to wood-fired pizzas, the menu will also feature a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Beverage options will include local and domestic beers and cocktails made with spirits from local distillers.

The 3,650-square-foot restaurant “will reflect the warmth of a Southern farmhouse and the relaxation of a front porch swing, punctuated by vintage photos, signs and artwork of classic Georgia landmarks,” according to a press release. In addition to indoor seating, the restaurant will have two patios featuring cornhole competitions and live music. Construction is slated to begin this spring with a grand opening projected for late summer.