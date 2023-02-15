Waffles, pizza coming to Avenue East Cobb in Marietta

The redevelopment of the Avenue East Cobb project in Marietta continues with the announcement of two new food and beverage tenants and several other additions set to open by the end of the year.
Co-founded by brothers David Cohen, a pizza industry veteran and Michael Cohen, who has a background in business, Peach State Pizza will specialize in pizza utilizing Southern-inspired toppings. In addition to wood-fired pizzas, the menu will also feature a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and desserts. Beverage options will include local and domestic beers and cocktails made with spirits from local distillers.
The 3,650-square-foot restaurant “will reflect the warmth of a Southern farmhouse and the relaxation of a front porch swing, punctuated by vintage photos, signs and artwork of classic Georgia landmarks,” according to a press release. In addition to indoor seating, the restaurant will have two patios featuring cornhole competitions and live music. Construction is slated to begin this spring with a grand opening projected for late summer.
Also coming to Avenue East Cobb is Press Waffle Co., founded in 2016 by two brothers who started expanding after an appearance on “Shark Tank.” The first Georgia location will also be the first franchise for husband and wife and East Cobb residents Keith and Niki Ginel. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will have “French cafe ambiance” according to the press release, with a menu of Belgian Liege waffles and other sweet and savory dishes.
In addition, New York Butcher Shoppe opened at Avenue East Cobb over the weekend, selling steaks, entrées side dishes, salads and dips, and Vanilla Cafe opened last year.
Recently announced forthcoming retailers include bookstore Barnes & Noble, Faced the Facial Studio and women’s fashion retailer Evereve. Open concepts include lululemon, Warby Parker and Kendra Scott
The new tenants are part of North American Properties’ “ongoing efforts to redefine Avenue East Cobb as a hometown hangout,” according to a press release.
The redevelopment includes constructing an 8,000-square-foot plaza surrounded by restaurants with patios, a deck with soft seating and an attached stage with an LED screen.
Avenue East Cobb opened in 1999 at 4475 Roswell Road. North American Properties Atlanta entered a joint venture partnership with PGIM Real Estate in 2021 to redevelop the project.
In addition to Avenue East Cobb, North American Properties Atlanta also operates Avalon in Alpharetta, the Forum in Peachtree Corners and Colony Square in Midtown.
