Waffle sandwich concept Bruxie to debut in Chamblee next year and more restaurant news

Rreal Tacos is set to open its sixth metro Atlanta location Dec. 11 at 5101 West Broad St. in Sugar Hill. Owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez also own Rreal Taco locations in Midtown, west Midtown, Chamblee, Sandy Springs and Forsyth County, and recently acquired Midtown Mexican restaurant Zocalo. Rreal Tacos locations are planned in 2024 for Buckhead and Lawrenceville.

Rreal Tacos’ menu features staples including tacos and quesadillas as well as a full bar with Mexican-focused cocktails.

The Sugar Hill location opening will be led by Rreal Tacos veteran and managing partner Fabiola Jimenez, kitchen manager/partner Diego Matus, managing partner Michelle Hidalgo and VP of operations/partner Gilberto Radilla.

East Cobb restaurant Christos is set to close Jan. 15. The closure was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page and reported by Tomorrow’s News Today.

For over 45 incredible years, Christos has been more than a restaurant; it’s been a heartbeat in the community, a place... Posted by Kouzina Christos on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Owner Christos Giannes owned Kouzina Christos at Terrell Mill Village for about four decades before closing the restaurant in 2020. He opened Christos at 1255 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta in 2021.

Ark Coffeehaus opened last month at 4448 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody, Atlanta Magazine reports. Owned by sister and brother Priscilla Wells and John Yacoub, Ark offers housemade pastries and other baked goods in addition to coffee and tea drinks.

The Peri Peri Grill is now open at 280 Luckie St. NW in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant’s menu features wings, burgers, wraps and other items made with peri peri sauce.

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is set to open vegan breakfast restaurant The Morning After in the former Delia’s Chicken Sausage space at 881 Marietta St. in west Midtown, Atlanta Magazine reports. The menu will offer plant-based proteins in breakfast sandwiches made with biscuits and bagels, in addition to coffee and tea drinks.

