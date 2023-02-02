Israeli-style eatery Rina to open a second location in Alpharetta

Rina, which has served up Israeli specialties on the Eastside Beltline since 2020, is slated to open a second location later this year in mixed-use development Avalon in Alpharetta.
The restaurant comes from restaurateur Tal Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group, which was founded in 2015 and also includes Bellina Alimentari and Atrium at Ponce City Market, Aziza and Falafel Nation on the Westside and the forthcoming Carmel in Buckhead Village.
The menu of the Avalon location of Rina will reflect that of the Beltline restaurant, with mezze, hummus, pita sandwiches and platters, as well as a full bar with cocktail list. Inspired by Baum’s childhood in Israel, the menu will include dishes like chicken shawarma pita with baba ganoush, Israeli salad, sumac and caramelized onions; falafel salad with romaine, Israeli salad, feta, crispy chickpeas & goddess tahini dressing; and beef kebab with garlic pita, tomato brown butter and sumac onion.
Cocktails will include the frozen Hof Alma with passionfruit, gin, rum, orange and arak and the Hof Tel Baruch with vodka, mint, italicus, fino and lemon.
Designed by Baum and local design firm Smith Hanes Studio, the 3,268-square-foot Avalon eatery will “embody the effervescence of an Israeli coastal town, inspired by the beaches of Tel Aviv with a vibrant palette and ocean-themed decor,” according to a press release.
The space will offer indoor and outdoor seating with blue-and-white striped awnings, large planters, flags and rolling glass doors. Rina, named for Baum’s grandmother, will also have a to-go window that will offer the restaurant’s full food and cocktail menu.
Opening hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Rina will join a long list of other food and dining concepts in Avalon including Bocado, Antico Pizza, Superica, The Cape and Colletta.
