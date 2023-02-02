Israeli-style eatery Rina to open a second location in Alpharetta

Credit: Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group Credit: Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group

Designed by Baum and local design firm Smith Hanes Studio, the 3,268-square-foot Avalon eatery will “embody the effervescence of an Israeli coastal town, inspired by the beaches of Tel Aviv with a vibrant palette and ocean-themed decor,” according to a press release.

The space will offer indoor and outdoor seating with blue-and-white striped awnings, large planters, flags and rolling glass doors. Rina, named for Baum’s grandmother, will also have a to-go window that will offer the restaurant’s full food and cocktail menu.

Opening hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

Rina will join a long list of other food and dining concepts in Avalon including Bocado, Antico Pizza, Superica, The Cape and Colletta.

