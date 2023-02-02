Sushi, Mexican restaurants announced for Dunwoody development High Street

Agave Bandido, which has one location in South Florida and serves “a contemporary spin on Mexican cuisine served in an ultra-sleek and trendy setting,” according to a press release, along with an outdoor tequila bar and a hidden indoor tiki bar called Maya. Agave Bandido’s menu includes dishes such as nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and tacos.

Also set to open at High Street is Cuddlefish, the casual omakase-focused restaurant from John Chen and Jason Liang, who also co-own Momonoki and Cafe Momo in Midtown and a Cuddlefish location in Decatur. The pair are also set to open Brush Sushi in Buckhead later this year. The High Street Cuddlefish will also have a small fish market where customers can purchase kits to make their own rolls at home.