Sushi, Mexican restaurants announced for Dunwoody development High Street

Several new food and beverage tenants have been announced as part of the roster for the High Street development in Dunwoody, set to open in 20214.
Agave Bandido, which has one location in South Florida and serves “a contemporary spin on Mexican cuisine served in an ultra-sleek and trendy setting,” according to a press release, along with an outdoor tequila bar and a hidden indoor tiki bar called Maya. Agave Bandido’s menu includes dishes such as nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and tacos.
Also set to open at High Street is Cuddlefish, the casual omakase-focused restaurant from John Chen and Jason Liang, who also co-own Momonoki and Cafe Momo in Midtown and a Cuddlefish location in Decatur. The pair are also set to open Brush Sushi in Buckhead later this year. The High Street Cuddlefish will also have a small fish market where customers can purchase kits to make their own rolls at home.
Credit: Henri Hollis
Credit: Henri Hollis
In addition, the second metro Atlanta brick-and-mortar location of ice cream chain Ben & Jerry’s will open at High Street.
All concepts will debut as part of the first phase of the $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development taking shape at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive in Dunwoody.
The first phase, led by real estate group GID, is under construction and includes about 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a central events plaza, apartments and office space. Upon completion, High Street, located near the Dunwoody MARTA station and with access to Ga. 400 and I-285, will span 10 city blocks.
Previously announced High Street tenants include Puttshack and Hampton Social.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com