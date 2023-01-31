There’s something sly going on at Monday Night Brewing, and it’s not about beer

After graduating with a degree in chemistry at the University of Georgia, he made his way to Napa Valley, working in a number of highly respected vineyards. He became a certified sommelier and later became assistant winemaker at Chateau Elan in Georgia.

He landed a role with the Monday Night Brewing team in 2010 and worked in nearly every position before becoming brewmaster in 2018.

To make Sneaky Pete, he sources spirits from vetted partners and puts his own spin on them, adding botanicals, aging and blending.

“Liquor has been personally exciting,” he said. “My favorite thing is to get to practice and understand principles of alcohol production, leaning on my experience and having great partners.”

Straight pours are available at Atlanta taprooms. The American Dry Gin is infused with hand-selected botanicals. Juniper, coriander and lightly sweet citrus peels may jump out at you. Vodka is triple-filtered through charcoal and has a silky finish. Sneaky Pete Bourbon is a seven-year Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey laced with oak, vanilla, clove and a toffee finish. The six-year rye is a straightforward profile with “whiffs of toasted oak, dark chocolate and clove.” Kiley describes the Barrel-Aged Dark Rum as a velvety sipper made with a blend from Trinidad and Barbados and aged in American oak barrels.

Barriere came up with a collection of cocktails that enhances each spirit.

“It was such a wonderful opportunity to get to learn from her….how she tapped into things,” said Kiley. “She has a beautiful way of designing and implementing flavors in a way that feels like it has never been done. We are so fortunate to be able to showcase her talents.”

Explore Monday Night Brewing launches Chef Series beer

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“Working with the Monday Night team was super exciting,” added Barriere, who is also known as the Drinking Coach. “Peter has a flavorful portfolio using quality ingredients and each bottle has a unique quality to work with. It was valuable for me to keep fresh ingredients to mix the cocktails with to make them clean and properly balanced and to continue to reflect both Monday Night’s and my style of classic yet sharp, pronounced flavors.”

The menu includes a Blue Gin Fizz with housemade blueberry puree coupled with lemon. Nothing Basic showcases the ultrasmooth vodka with housemade basil-infused honey. Tony’s Old Fashioned takes the classic to new heights with housemade Japanese brown sugar syrup.

“We are considerate craftspeople who want to create best-in-class experiences,” Kiley said. “The ‘why’ is everything. Sneaky Pete plays into the why.”

Founded in Atlanta in 2006, Monday Night Brewing’s beers can be found across Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and, soon, North Carolina.

Monday Night Brewing West Midtown, 670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta, 404-352-7703 and Monday Night Garage, 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. mondaynightbrewing.com.