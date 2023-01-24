Krispy Kreme to construct new shop at twice-burned Midtown location

“We’re bouncing back better than I even imagined,” O’Neal said in a news release. “I can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce!”

The new “Hot Light” shop will pay homage to Krispy Kreme’s history in the Atlanta community, as well as the original shop, which opened in 1965. Its interior will include a custom mural and plaque, and its design will allow for plenty of natural light, according to the company.

There will also be a refurbishing of the original shop’s large and distinctive heritage sign that dates to the 1960s and a new “Hot Now” light, which many hoped would be seen in the Midtown area once again.

“We’ve struck a balance of modernization and honoring the historical significance of our Ponce shop’s location. We think our fans are going to love it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global CBO. “The community has shown us so much support and patience as we designed the new shop.”

Doughnut lovers will be able to order from Krispy Kreme’s classic menu, which includes the flagship original glazed as well as other limited time offerings for dine-in, pickup and delivery, the company said.

More information on the summer opening will be released later this year, the company added.