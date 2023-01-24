ajc logo
Krispy Kreme to construct new shop at twice-burned Midtown location

Credit: Krispy Kreme

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
4,000-square-foot facility on Ponce de Leon Avenue will be called ‘Shaq’s Shop’

After two fires, a temporary pop-up shop and a hopeful plea from one of its owners, Shaquille O’Neal, the beloved Krispy Kreme location in Midtown Atlanta will soon be back in business.

The company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an exclusive announcement Monday about the construction of the new doughnut shop at the popular 24-hour location at 295 Ponce de Leon Avenue. An official announcement is planned for Tuesday.

The 4,000-square-foot facility, which routinely had cars wrapped around the building from the drive-thru window, will open this summer and be called “Shaq’s Shop,” the company said. It’s a fitting name considering the basketball legend in 2021 promised the location would rebound following a string of bad luck.

“We’ll bounce back better than ever,” said O’Neal, who joined the ownership team in 2016.

The historic shop was shuttered in February 2021 because of a fire, then demolished that summer after a second blaze in July. In December 2021, the company opened a temporary pop-up store at the location with a drive-thru and limited menu, the first sign that the promise by O’Neal would be fulfilled.

“We’re bouncing back better than I even imagined,” O’Neal said in a news release. “I can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce!”

The new “Hot Light” shop will pay homage to Krispy Kreme’s history in the Atlanta community, as well as the original shop, which opened in 1965. Its interior will include a custom mural and plaque, and its design will allow for plenty of natural light, according to the company.

Credit: Krispy Kreme

There will also be a refurbishing of the original shop’s large and distinctive heritage sign that dates to the 1960s and a new “Hot Now” light, which many hoped would be seen in the Midtown area once again.

“We’ve struck a balance of modernization and honoring the historical significance of our Ponce shop’s location. We think our fans are going to love it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global CBO. “The community has shown us so much support and patience as we designed the new shop.”

Doughnut lovers will be able to order from Krispy Kreme’s classic menu, which includes the flagship original glazed as well as other limited time offerings for dine-in, pickup and delivery, the company said.

More information on the summer opening will be released later this year, the company added.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

