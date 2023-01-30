Owner of 5Church Atlanta to open Latin-inspired Alta Toro in Midtown

The team behind the Buckhead and Midtown locations of Atlanta restaurant 5Church is set to open a Latin American restaurant in Midtown this spring.
Located at 33 Peachtree Place in the former Babalu Tapas and Tacos space, Alta Toro — a phrase used in bullfighting to describe a powerful bull — will feature a tapas-style menu from chef Rodney Smith that will pull its influence from across Latin America, with dishes including paella.
The restaurant will also offer live music and other programming in its space, which is being designed by plexus r+d, the local design firm that also designed 5Church Buckhead.
Artwork for Alta Toro will be sourced from galleries in Latin America as well as local artists. The space will include a patio with garage doors that can be opened or closed depending on the weather.
Alta Toro will be open for weekday lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
The restaurant will be part of the K5 Hospitality restaurant group, owned by Ayman Kamel. In addition to the 5Church locations, the group also includes Virtue Rooftop bar above 5Church Midtown.
