Owner of 5Church Atlanta to open Latin-inspired Alta Toro in Midtown

Located at 33 Peachtree Place in the former Babalu Tapas and Tacos space, Alta Toro — a phrase used in bullfighting to describe a powerful bull — will feature a tapas-style menu from chef Rodney Smith that will pull its influence from across Latin America, with dishes including paella.

The restaurant will also offer live music and other programming in its space, which is being designed by plexus r+d, the local design firm that also designed 5Church Buckhead.