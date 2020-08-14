Tenants announced for Chattahoochee Food Works food hall and more dining news from the week

TydeTate Kitchen. The family-owned Lawrenceville catering business will bring its Thai comfort food to its first intown location.

Babakabab. Samer Bakri and Mark Haddad will open a brick-and-mortar location of their popular food truck, serving up Lebanese barbecue dishes and bowls, grilled kebabs and falafel.

Unbelibubble. Husband and wife Alex Yoon Kim and Mindy Kim will open the third location of their tea shop, serving almost 50 bubble tea variations and sweet treats including honey bread and Nutella bread.

Graffiti Breakfast. Husband and wife team chef Marcus James Waller and Tonya Waller will open their first restaurant with Geaffiti Breakfast, which will serve “breakfast staples with a Southern twist,” with a committment to source ingredients from local urban farms.

Taqueria La Luz. Twin brothers Luis and Lucero Martinez-Obregon, owners of Zocalo in Midtown, will bring their Mexican street food to Taqueria La Luz

At full capacity, Chattahoochee Food Works will be home to 31 food stalls and an indoor/outdoor bar. The Works, which is being developed by real estate firm Selig Enterprises, will also be home to locations of Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

Italian chain Fazoli’s opened its first ghost kitchen this week inside PREP Atlanta at 3781 Presidential Parkway. The opening marks Fazoli’s first ghost kitchen space and first location in a major metropolitan area. It is the seventh Fazoli’s in Georgia. Customers can order dishes for delivery, carryout and catering only from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

La Chingada, a “Mexican Hooters,” is slated to open Sept. 18 in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports.

Vista Vibes is opening soon in Northlake Festival shopping center in Tucker, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Thrill Korean Steak & Bar is set to open in Sandy Springs at the end of August, What Now Atlanta reports.

