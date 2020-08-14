Tenants announced for Chattahoochee Food Works food hall and more dining news from the week

The first six tenants have been announced for the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, part of The Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood.
Scheduled to open this fall, the food hall is being curated by four-time James Beard award-winning chef, host of Travel Channel’s ‘Bizarre Foods,’ and Food Network star Andrew Zimmern. Zimmern is serving as culinary advisor to Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market. The pair previously collaborated on The Dayton’s Food Hall and Market in downtown Minneapolis.
Zimmern stated in 2019 that he was “interested in seeking out people who have otherwise been excluded or need the opportunity. I don’t want the chain taco place. I want the young, spirited entrepreneur who is first-generation or recent arrival to this country who is looking for a place to succeed,” he said. “I’m excited to present a diverse group of culinarians to that project. I think food halls can be business incubators.”
The first batch of announced tenants, first reported by Atlanta Magazine, includes:
Morelli’s Ice Cream. Owned by husband and wife team Donald Sargent and Clarissa Morelli, Morelli’s will open its fourth location in Chattahoochee Food Works, serving flavors including blueberry corncake, salted caramel and coffee doughnut.
TydeTate Kitchen. The family-owned Lawrenceville catering business will bring its Thai comfort food to its first intown location.
Babakabab. Samer Bakri and Mark Haddad will open a brick-and-mortar location of their popular food truck, serving up Lebanese barbecue dishes and bowls, grilled kebabs and falafel.
Unbelibubble. Husband and wife Alex Yoon Kim and Mindy Kim will open the third location of their tea shop, serving almost 50 bubble tea variations and sweet treats including honey bread and Nutella bread.
Graffiti Breakfast. Husband and wife team chef Marcus James Waller and Tonya Waller will open their first restaurant with Geaffiti Breakfast, which will serve “breakfast staples with a Southern twist,” with a committment to source ingredients from local urban farms.
Taqueria La Luz. Twin brothers Luis and Lucero Martinez-Obregon, owners of Zocalo in Midtown, will bring their Mexican street food to Taqueria La Luz
At full capacity, Chattahoochee Food Works will be home to 31 food stalls and an indoor/outdoor bar. The Works, which is being developed by real estate firm Selig Enterprises, will also be home to locations of Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.
Italian chain Fazoli’s opened its first ghost kitchen this week inside PREP Atlanta at 3781 Presidential Parkway. The opening marks Fazoli’s first ghost kitchen space and first location in a major metropolitan area. It is the seventh Fazoli’s in Georgia. Customers can order dishes for delivery, carryout and catering only from 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
La Chingada, a “Mexican Hooters,” is slated to open Sept. 18 in Marietta, What Now Atlanta reports.
Vista Vibes is opening soon in Northlake Festival shopping center in Tucker, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Thrill Korean Steak & Bar is set to open in Sandy Springs at the end of August, What Now Atlanta reports.
