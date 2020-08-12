A reimagined Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns next month

Agency 21 Consulting was brought on last year to execute and manage the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in conjunction with founder Elizabeth Feichter.

New talent this year includes 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist and Lazy Betty owner Ron Hsu, with returning talent including Deborah Van Trece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and John Castellucci of the Castellucci Hospitality Group.

Seminars include a pie masterclass with Pie Bar’s Lauren Bolden, while in-person meals include a collaboration dinner with chefs Jeb Aldrich, Matt Weinstein and Claudia Martinez at Tiny Lou’s and An Evening in Provence dinner with AIX’s Nick Leahy.

Tickets for chef experiences range from $95 to $200 and $10 for the seminars. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com