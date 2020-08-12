A reimagined Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns next month

Now in its 10th year, the festival is returning next month with a series of digital seminars and select socially distanced meals.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 10 and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 19., the event will feature 13 digital seminars called AF&WF At Home Edition, as well as 11 dinners, two lunches and one brunch, all with limited, socially distanced seating.
All ticket sales from the digital seminars will benefit the chefs, while 70% of ticket sales from the chef experiences will go back to the participating restaurants.
“COVID-19 has had a life-altering impact on the restaurant community that has helped build this festival to internationally known status over the last 10 years,” said Agency 21 Consulting CEO Brett Friedman in a prepared statement. “We are leveraging our platform to drive business and revenue back to them as a show of solidarity for our partners and friends.”
Agency 21 Consulting was brought on last year to execute and manage the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in conjunction with founder Elizabeth Feichter.
New talent this year includes 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist and Lazy Betty owner Ron Hsu, with returning talent including Deborah Van Trece of Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and John Castellucci of the Castellucci Hospitality Group.
Seminars include a pie masterclass with Pie Bar’s Lauren Bolden, while in-person meals include a collaboration dinner with chefs Jeb Aldrich, Matt Weinstein and Claudia Martinez at Tiny Lou’s and An Evening in Provence dinner with AIX’s Nick Leahy.
Tickets for chef experiences range from $95 to $200 and $10 for the seminars. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com
