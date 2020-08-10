Yeah Burger won’t reopen in Virigina-Highland

The property at 1017 North Highland Ave. NE. was listed for sale late last week by Steven Josovitz at the Schumacher Group. The as-is property includes “furniture, fixtures, equipment and rights to negotiate a new lease,” but does not include “rights to the use, or ownership of the business name, branding, signage, recipes, and books and records of Yeah Burger.”

Kelly Wallace and Erik Maier opened the restaurant in 2010. They also own a second Yeah! Burger as well as health-focused concept Upbeet, both in West Midtown.