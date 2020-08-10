Yeah Burger won’t reopen in Virigina-Highland

Popular Atlanta burger spot Yeah Burger won’t reopen its Virginia-Highland location.
The property at 1017 North Highland Ave. NE. was listed for sale late last week by Steven Josovitz at the Schumacher Group. The as-is property includes “furniture, fixtures, equipment and rights to negotiate a new lease,” but does not include “rights to the use, or ownership of the business name, branding, signage, recipes, and books and records of Yeah Burger.”
Kelly Wallace and Erik Maier opened the restaurant in 2010. They also own a second Yeah! Burger as well as health-focused concept Upbeet, both in West Midtown.
Upbeet has reopened for takeout service, while the Yeah Burger in West Midtown remains closed. Both Yeah! Burgers initially closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wallace and Maier told AJC food writer Wendell Brock last month that they planned to reopen both Yeah! Burger locations in the fall after renovations.
The restaurant’s menu features a variety of speciality burgers as well as a build-your-own burger option, hot dogs, sides, salads, kids options, ice cream, cocktails, beer and wine.
Wallace and Maier did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the closure.
The Virginia-Highland Yeah Burger is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include Cardinal in Grant Park, Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta and Highland Bakery in Decatur.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author