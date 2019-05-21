Andrew Zimmern tapped to curate Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works market

The 16,000-square-foot market will feature international fare, chef-driven events and entertainment, a test kitchen, an indoor/outdoor bar, gathering spaces and market shops. Chattahoochee Food Works’ outdoor space features year-round outdoor seating and a fire wall. The outdoor area spills out onto The Spur, a quarter mile linear park running through Phase One of the project. The market will be located in The Makers Building at The Works, occupying a prominent end cap space.

In addition to his work on “Bizzare Foods,” Zimmern, a four-time James Beard Award winner, also hosts shows including “Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food” and “Big Food Truck Tip,” and owns consulting firm Passport Hospitality.

“Very few people have tasted as many unique and exciting foods as Andrew,” said Montwaid in a statement. “He has experienced the most exotic dishes from every culture around the world. Together, we’re excited to work with established Atlanta chefs and encourage them to experiment with dishes that aren’t served elsewhere, creating culinary offerings exclusive to Chattahoochee Food Works.”

Selig has owned the one million square feet of industrial space comprising The Works for more than 70 years. The Works has been master planned for 350,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, 500,000 square feet of office space, 500 residences, 200 hotel rooms and 13 acres of greenspace. Phase one of the development spans 27 acres and includes 485, 000 square feet of space, including 260,000 square feet of retail and 225,000 square feet of office.

RELATED:

Explore Andrew Zimmern has an appetite for adventure

Explore More intown Atlanta dining news

Explore More restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.