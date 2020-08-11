Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. to open a brewery in Los Angeles

Breaking News

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Popular Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. is expanding to the West Coast.

The brewery is slated to open a brewery and taproom in Los Angeles by summer 2021 in the Fashion District.

The expansion, the first time the brewery is growing outside of the state, is part of a partnership with film director and entrepreneur Joe Russo. He became familiar with the brand while filming in Georgia, and is “sharing his insights into Los Angeles and his expertise in storytelling and global brand building,” according to a press release. Creature Comforts beer Athena made a cameo in the Russo-directed “Avengers: Endgame.”

Once constructed, the brewery will include a 3,000 square-foot taproom, a 10,000 square-foot production facility and extensive outdoor seating. The brewery will have the capacity to grow production to 15,000 barrels (the equivalent of nearly 3.75 million pints) annually, with more than two dozen hires planned. The brewery includes a 15-barrel brewhouse with a mix of 15-barrel and 60-barrel fermenters and brite tanks, a centrifuge and a canning line.

Creature Comforts head brewer David Stein, brewmaster Adam Beauchamp and CEO Chris Herron celebrate the grand opening of the brewery’s facility at Southern Mill in Athens earlier this year with a ribbon-cutting joined by Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson, Mayor-elect Kelly Girtz and commissioners. CONTRIBUTED BY CREATURE COMFORTS BREWING CO.
Founded in 2014 by David Stein, Adam Beauchamp and Chris Herron, Creature Comforts has gained a loyal following for its year-round and seasonal offerings including Tropicalia, Classic City Lager, Cosmik Debris and Bibo. Creature Comforts opened its second production brewery in 2018 to keep up with demand. In addition to its regular lineup of brews, the Los Angeles brewery will also produce beers exclusively for the California market.

Creature Comforts has collaborated with breweries in and around Los Angeles, including Highland Park, Modern Times and Green Cheek, as well as those in other parts of California, including Russian River, Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker and Alvarado Street.

“Over the years, we have admired the stellar craft brewing scene in California and its pivotal role in advancing American beer,” Stein said in a prepared statement. “We have collaborated with outstanding brewers in Los Angeles and throughout the state, and I’m proud to call them my friends. We are committed to both bringing our beers to California and continuing to build our brand in Georgia, home to our long-time, loyal fans who have been critical to our success.”

Stein plans to relocate to Los Angeles to assist with the expansion.

Herron said that Los Angeles’ " large craft beer community, the success of numerous independent, small craft breweries and California’s brewery-friendly state laws,” contributed to the decision to expand in California, in addition to the mild weather and coastal location. The award followed the kickoff of Creature Comforts’ 2020 campaign that focuses on giving back to agencies in DeKalb County.

In February, Creature Comforts was given the Champion Award from goBeyondProfit, an alliance of Georgia business leaders that promotes local engagement.

