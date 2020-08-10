Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps opens this week in Hapeville

Jones collaborated with chef Kelley Hicks on the menu, which features seasonal bowls and wraps including a Jerk Chicken Bowl, Sweet and Spicy Salmon Bowl, Southwest Bowl, Philly Cheesesteak Wrap, Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Grilled Veggie Wrap. All bowls and wraps come with the option of jasmine rice, brown rice or a flatbread wrap. All menu items can be customized to be vegetarian, and a separate vegan menu will launch over the next six months.

Philip Jones, owner of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps.

Grub will offer contactless pick-up and delivery options, as well as outdoor seating and grab and go options.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

876 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. 404-500-4675, grubbowls.com/

