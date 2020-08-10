X

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps opens this week in Hapeville

A bowl from Grub Fresh Bowls and Wraps.
A bowl from Grub Fresh Bowls and Wraps.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 25 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The eatery will offer healthy grab-and-go meal options

Smoothie King franchisee Philip Jones, is opening a new restaurant for healthy grab and go options this week near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps opens Wednesday at 876 Virginia Ave. in Hapeville.

Chicago native Jones, who moved to Atlanta 13 years ago, said he wanted to offer healthy dining options outside of his four Smoothie King locations, including the location adjacent to Grub Fresh Bowls and Wraps. He plans to expand the concept to four more metro Atlanta locations over the next five years.

The interior of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps.
The interior of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps.

“I created Grub because I would spend hours looking for something quick and healthy to eat,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “The lack of options made it challenging to maintain a healthy lifestyle while working such a busy schedule. After years of frustration, I decided to recruit a classically-trained chef to help me take my passionate idea and create a solution that left me feeling satisfied and recharged.”

Jones collaborated with chef Kelley Hicks on the menu, which features seasonal bowls and wraps including a Jerk Chicken Bowl, Sweet and Spicy Salmon Bowl, Southwest Bowl, Philly Cheesesteak Wrap, Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Grilled Veggie Wrap. All bowls and wraps come with the option of jasmine rice, brown rice or a flatbread wrap. All menu items can be customized to be vegetarian, and a separate vegan menu will launch over the next six months.

Philip Jones, owner of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps.
Philip Jones, owner of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps.

Grub will offer contactless pick-up and delivery options, as well as outdoor seating and grab and go options.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

876 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. 404-500-4675, grubbowls.com/

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

