Bogartz Food Artz closes in Sandy Springs

Chef Bruce Bogart moved to the area in 2018 from Knoxville, Tennessee to open Bogartz Food Artz with his brother, Scott. The concept began as a food truck that the siblings had launched a few years earlier in Knoxville.

The restaurant, which took the space formerly housed by Tin Can Fish House & Oyster Bar, offered a menu of Southern fare with Creole and Jewish deli influences. Lunch and dinner dishes included jerk smoked wings, brie beignets and options for meat-and-two.

“We opened November of 2018. We were very much in the just trying to get profitable stages,” said Scott Bogartz. “February was our best month by 8-10% in terms of sales volume and operational efficiency. We did $90K in sales.”

Despite pivoting to takeout and delivery in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, then reopening the patio and later the dining room, the restaurant never recovered. It faced an additional setback in early July when it temporarily closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m a one-guy sole investor,” said Scott Bogartz. “If we had two more months like February under our belt, we could have ridden this out until the end of the year. I hope that someone will buy the concept and keep the brand going. There are a lot of our customers we think would love it.”

Bogartz Food Artz is the latest food and beverage concept casualty due to the coronavirus economic impact. Other recent closures include the Virginia-Highland location of Yeah Burger, Cardinal in Grant Park and Gio’s Chicken at The Battery Atlanta.

