Snoop Dillard, 2 Chainz to open seafood restaurant in Old Fourth Ward

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, are expanding their restaurant holdings.
The pair both posted on Instagram their plans to open Esco Seafood in October, What Now Atlanta first reported.
The restaurant will be located at 447 Edgewood Ave., a representative for the pair confirmed. The space was previously home to Mother Bar + Kitchen, which closed in June due to the coronavirus.
Dillard and 2 Chainz, whose given name is Tauheed Epps, also co-own Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations in Castleberry Hill and Morrow, as well as Crave in Little Five Points.
Return to AJC.com for more details.
About the Author