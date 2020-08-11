Snoop Dillard, 2 Chainz to open seafood restaurant in Old Fourth Ward

Breaking News

FILE PHOTO: A restaurant owned by rapper 2 Chainz has been cited by the state for violating social distancing guidelines.
Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 28 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and his business partner, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, are expanding their restaurant holdings.

The pair both posted on Instagram their plans to open Esco Seafood in October, What Now Atlanta first reported.

The restaurant will be located at 447 Edgewood Ave., a representative for the pair confirmed. The space was previously home to Mother Bar + Kitchen, which closed in June due to the coronavirus.

Dillard and 2 Chainz, whose given name is Tauheed Epps, also co-own Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations in Castleberry Hill and Morrow, as well as Crave in Little Five Points.

Co-owners of Escobar Lounge Mychel "Snoop" Dillard and rapper 2Chainz personally helped serve meals to the homeless after deciding not to reopen their restaurant on April 27. COURTESY OF ESCOBAR LOUNGE
