The James Room will open second location at Buckhead Village

The James Room will expand with a second location set to open at Buckhead Village later this summer.

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
32 minutes ago

Eastside Beltline cocktail lounge The James Room will expand with a second location set to open at Buckhead Village later this summer.

The new location comes from The James Room owner Harold Brinkley and restauranteur Aaron Mattison, who operates Bar Vegan at Ponce City Market and pop-up Excuse My French.

The Buckhead location will be a mix of “upbeat cocktail lounge and a sensorial gustatory experience,” according to a press release, with a “vibe dining” style.

The menu will include small plates like balsamic raspberry lamb chops, vegan meatballs, shrimp crudité and charcuterie board offerings. Seasonal cocktail offerings will include the Like A Jungle with Bacardi cuatro rum, martini and rossi fiero, chinola passion fruit liqueur, demerara syrup and lime juice.

Credit: Madelynne Ross

Credit: Madelynne Ross

Credit: Madelynne Ross

Credit: Madelynne Ross

The 5,243-square-foot space will feature a large rooftop lounge. The third-floor interior space and outdoor balcony will “evoke a chic French and Italian-inspired aesthetic,” according to the press release. Design elements include dark wood, rustic artwork, soft ambient lighting and subtle feminine highlights.

The James Room at Buckhead Village will be located on the third floor of 3009 Peachtree Street NE and will be open for dinner Wednesdays-Sundays.

