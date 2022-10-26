Four new tenants announced for Lee + White food hall in West End

Slated to open in early 2023, the food hall will feature 19 vendors, including a central bar, and connectivity to the Westside Beltline and the project’s Central Lawn, a gathering and event space. Other food hall tenants set to open next year include Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, Lake & Oak BBQ, Mochinut, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Pastaholics.

Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Slated to open in early 2023, the food hall will feature 19 vendors, including a central bar, and will offer BeltLine frontage and direct connectivity to the project’s Central Lawn, a public gathering and event space. Additional tenants lined up to date include Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, Honeysuckle Gelato, Lake & Oak BBQ, Mochinut, The Original Hot Dog Factory and Pastaholics.

Acquired by MDH Partners and Ackerman & Co. in September 2019, the 442,562-square foot adaptive reuse Lee + White development is a popular destination for breweries, restaurants and retailers. In addition to the food hall, the latest phase of redevelopment continues the transformation of Lee + White into a business hub as the owners refurbish more than 120,000 square feet of warehouse space into creative offices. A major addition to the office lineup at Lee + White is nanotechnology innovator Carbice, which has established a 23,367-square-foot headquarters and production facility in Building 1050.

Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners are also integrating a container village at the property providing an affordable opportunity for startups and small businesses seeking brick-and-mortar space to sell their products. Five businesses are scheduled to open their retail spaces in the brightly painted shipping containers this November.