Piedmont Heights restaurant Grana to open a second location in Dunwoody

The potato pizza from Grana. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS
The potato pizza from Grana. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Italian restaurant Grana, which opened in Piedmont Heights at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is expanding with a second location outside the perimeter.

Opening by the end of the year at 1210 Ashford Crossing in the Ashford Lane development in Dunwoody, the restaurant will have a wood-fired pizza oven, about 175 seats, an outdoor patio and more extensive wine list and cocktail program than its predecessor.

The food will be similar, but with some variations. Favorites, like the meatball flight, will remain on the Dunwoody menu.

Grana, which specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, house-made pastas and other authentic Italian dishes, comes from owner-chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella.

In early April 2018, Pascarella opened his first metro Atlanta restaurant, the White Bull, next door to Brick Store Pub in Decatur, serving a “farm-forward” seasonal menu, then opened Grana in March 2020.

Pascarella also plans to open wine-focused mozzarella bar Bastone, which is targeting a March 2021 opening in West Midtown, and Amalfi Coast-inspired oyster bar set to debut in Midtown later this year.

