Metro Atlanta to get at least 8 more food halls

The metro Atlanta food hall boom shows no sign of slowing down, with more than five food hall concepts slated to open in the coming months.
The Hall at Ashford Lane, Dunwoody. Set to open by early December, The Hall at Ashford Lane will feature nine stalls with “a little bit of everything,” according to a representative for the project, including sushi, soul food and salad. The 17,000-square-foot space, which will seat about 400 inside and 20 outside, will also be home to three full-service bars. Guests will have the option of ordering food directly from the stalls or having a more traditional dine-in experience. The Hall comes from owner Jamal Wilson, who owns similar food hall concepts in Orlando and New Orleans, and is also working on The Hall at the Grove in Snellville.
The Hall at the Grove at Towne Center, Snellville. Though the effects of COVID-19 delayed construction on The Hall project in Snellville, owner Jamal Wilson said the project is moving forward and will likely open in 2024. In addition to its food stalls, the two-story, 17,000-square-foot building will feature an indoor marketplace and an indoor/outdoor event space on the second floor.
Underground Food Hall, Atlanta. Details are still fairly scant, but a 21-stall food hall continues to be part of the plans for Lalani Ventures’ redevelopment of Underground Atlanta, a representative confirms. Located along lower Alabama Street, the 28,000-square-foot project will be curated by Edie Weintraub, who also worked on the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.
Credit: Paula Pontes
Credit: Paula Pontes
Lee + White food hall, Atlanta. Set to open in early 2023, the food hall at West End mixed-use development Lee + White will feature 19 stalls including Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Pastaholics, Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ and Honeysuckle Gelato. Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.
The Exchange at Gwinnett, Buford. Located at the intersection of I-85 and Highway 20, a food hall will be part of the 100-acre Exchange at Gwinnett development that, when completed, will also feature retail, standalone restaurants, office space, hotel suites and apartments.
Citizens Food Hall, Atlanta. Part of a larger redevelopment of Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, Citizens comes from C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), which also operates food halls in New York and Miami. Planned tenants include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Sam’s Crispy Chicken, and the 24,000-square-foot food hall will allow guests to order from multiple vendors and pay for their orders in one transaction. The redeveloped Phipps, which is owned by Simon Property Group, will also be home to the 152-room NOBU hotel and restaurant.
Credit: Olive & Pine
Credit: Olive & Pine
Olive and Pine, Avondale Estates. Several food and beverage tenants have been announced for Olive & Pine, the adaptive reuse development set to open in Avondale Estates in the coming months, including ice cream shop Brisk, sandwich shop Leftie Lee’s from chef Vivian Lee and Wonderful World Coffee and Tea House. Lee will also operate Pop Up, which will offer fully-equipped kitchen space for pop-up chefs and food businesses.
Chamblee Tap & Market, Chamblee. Jeff Kimmel and David Heymann are behind Chamblee Tap & Market, set to open in 2023 at 3509 and 3515 Broad St. in downtown Chamblee. The project will likely feature four food stalls and 20 taps with beer and wine and a coffee shop. Seating will be available at an L-shaped bar, tables throughout the hall and on a covered patio.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com