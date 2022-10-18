Metro Atlanta to get at least 8 more food halls

Lee + White food hall, Atlanta. Set to open in early 2023, the food hall at West End mixed-use development Lee + White will feature 19 stalls including Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, Pastaholics, Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ and Honeysuckle Gelato. Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

The Exchange at Gwinnett, Buford. Located at the intersection of I-85 and Highway 20, a food hall will be part of the 100-acre Exchange at Gwinnett development that, when completed, will also feature retail, standalone restaurants, office space, hotel suites and apartments.

Citizens Food Hall, Atlanta. Part of a larger redevelopment of Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, Citizens comes from C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), which also operates food halls in New York and Miami. Planned tenants include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Sam’s Crispy Chicken, and the 24,000-square-foot food hall will allow guests to order from multiple vendors and pay for their orders in one transaction. The redeveloped Phipps, which is owned by Simon Property Group, will also be home to the 152-room NOBU hotel and restaurant.

Olive and Pine, Avondale Estates. Several food and beverage tenants have been announced for Olive & Pine, the adaptive reuse development set to open in Avondale Estates in the coming months, including ice cream shop Brisk, sandwich shop Leftie Lee’s from chef Vivian Lee and Wonderful World Coffee and Tea House. Lee will also operate Pop Up, which will offer fully-equipped kitchen space for pop-up chefs and food businesses.

Chamblee Tap & Market, Chamblee. Jeff Kimmel and David Heymann are behind Chamblee Tap & Market, set to open in 2023 at 3509 and 3515 Broad St. in downtown Chamblee. The project will likely feature four food stalls and 20 taps with beer and wine and a coffee shop. Seating will be available at an L-shaped bar, tables throughout the hall and on a covered patio.

