Popular Atlanta biscuit business moving and more dining news from the week

Orlando, Florida-based Hawkers Asian Street Food is set to open a second metro Atlanta location in the Ashford Lane development, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The restaurant opened on the Eastside Beltline in the Studioplex Alley development in 2019. Also coming to the Ashford Lane development are a location of bakery chain Paris Baguette, Wholesome Juice Bar, salad chain Sweetgreen, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Grana, Superica and Taco Mac.

Arizona-based Postino Wine Bar and Cafe has filed plans to open a second metro Atlanta location at 1000 Marietta St. in the Brickworks development in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Postino, which is owned by Upward Projects, had already filed plans to open an Atlanta location in Buckhead.

Also coming to the Brickworks development is a location of Phoenix-based restaurant group Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Culinary Dropout, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The restaurant, which will occupy a 12,000-square-foot space, will feature live music, televisions throughout and games like ping pong and cornhole. In addition to a large interior, Culinary Dropout will also have a street-level patio and rooftop area.

The Atlanta Culinary Dropout location will join others in Arizona, Texas and Colorado. Fox Restaurant Concepts operates several other restaurants including Flower Child, which has locations in Buckhead, West Midtown and Sandy Springs.

Linton Hopkins plans to turn his Ponce City Market burger concept H&F Burger into a “gastro-diner” called H&F Diner, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. While the restaurant will continue to serve burgers, it will also serve classic breakfast dishes and sandwiches including Philly cheesesteaks and Taylor pork rolls. H&F Diner will also have a full bar. Hopkins, who also owns and operates Hop’s Chicken in Ponce City Market as well as The Buttery in Buckhead and a forthcoming location of Holeman & Finch at Colony Square, said he hopes to have H&F Diner open by April.

Five chefs have been named as 2022 Georgia Grown Executive Chefs. The Georgia Grown Executive Chef program “is a statewide program designed to promote and foster relationships between chefs and farmers while spreading awareness about the quality of locally sourced and grown products in Georgia’s restaurant scene,” according to a press release.

The 2022 Executive Chefs from metro Atlanta include Jamie Adams of il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs, Alex Friedman of Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville and Claudia Martinez of Miller Union in Atlanta, who was also recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist. Outside of Atlanta, Georgia Grown chefs include Jessica Rothacker of Heirloom Café in Athens and Peter Vossenberg of Helms College in Augusta.

