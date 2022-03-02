Cultivate Food & Coffee coming to Battery Atlanta

Cultivate Food & Coffee, which opened its first location on Howell Mill Road in 2019, will be located in a 5,341-square-foot space below OrthoAtlanta. The menu will feature a variety of coffee drinks and brunch dishes, along with a dinner menu and a full bar. Vegan and gluten-free options will also be available.

Cultivate comes from Johnny Liu, the owner of Cafe at Pharr locations in Buckhead, West Midtown, Vinings and Miami Circle.