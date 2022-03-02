Hamburger icon
Cultivate Food & Coffee coming to Battery Atlanta

The decadent Rumchata French Toast at Cultivate Food and Coffee in West Midtown. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Mac McGee, Savi Provisions also now open in the development

A coffee shop and cafe is slated to open this spring at Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development next to Truist Park in Cobb County.

Cultivate Food & Coffee, which opened its first location on Howell Mill Road in 2019, will be located in a 5,341-square-foot space below OrthoAtlanta. The menu will feature a variety of coffee drinks and brunch dishes, along with a dinner menu and a full bar. Vegan and gluten-free options will also be available.

Cultivate comes from Johnny Liu, the owner of Cafe at Pharr locations in Buckhead, West Midtown, Vinings and Miami Circle.

Other new Battery Atlanta tenants include Mac McGee Irish pub and gourmet grocery store Savi Provisions, which both opened in the development in January.

Mac McGee, which also has a location in Roswell, features an open-air dining room with garage-style doors that open to the street. Open for lunch, dinner and late-night service, Mac McGee serves Irish dishes including bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie made with locally-sourced ingredients. The full bar includes a rotating lineup of craft beer, cocktails and a selection of whiskeys.

Savi Provisions, which has multiple locations throughout metro Atlanta, offers a large selection of wines, beer, liquors and grocery and grab-and-go items.

Other food and beverage concepts at Battery Atlanta include Cru Food and Wine Bar, Punch Bowl Social, Wahlburgers, Garden and Gun Club, El Super Pan and Superica.

