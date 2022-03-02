Atlanta restaurant Yeah Burger re-introduces meat to its menu

“Initially, my idea for Yeah Burger was sustainable food,” Maier said in that interview. “When I came up with the idea, sustainable meant grass-fed beef. But, the impetus was to launch an environmentally friendly restaurant. The biggest trend right now in food — from a consumer and investment standpoint — is plant-based. Plant-based food, from a production standpoint, is the healthiest for the planet and our customers.”

Maier addressed the topic of sustainability in the company’s announcement of the change, made public Tuesday on social media. “Like our former menu, we’ll continue to champion the health, environmental and ethical issues that drive YEAH! BURGER’s ethos with our new omnivorous menu. Regardless of plant or animal ingredients, YEAH! BURGER’s commitment to organic and non-GMO sourcing will remain as a proud alternative to conventional, factory-farmed food,” Maier wrote.

Reactions on social media have been mixed. Several criticized the company on for not announcing the change sooner.

Maier stated that the launch to reintroduce beef, bison and turkey burgers over the weekend was unannounced because “we didn’t want to overwhelm the staff on the weekend.” “The plan was always to make the announcement this week. The weekends have been our busiest time, so I didn’t want to say, ‘Hey, everybody, come this weekend.’ I think it would have been very long ticket times and subpar experiences.”

Both menus are now listed on the Yeah Burger website and items on the meat menu will be available via Uber Eats. It will also soon be offering delivery via DoorDash and online ordering on the restaurant’s website.

