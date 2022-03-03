Another hotel restaurant with a well-known chef is coming to Atlanta

The full bar will offer a cocktail program, a wine list with more than 200 selections from Italy and the United States

Americano’s space will feature “a chic, moody atmosphere” with sculptural artwork, an island bar area and lounge and a large outdoor dining patio. The dining room will have butcher block tables and crescent-shaped booths, with wicker chairs and stone-topped tables on the patio.

Conant, who won 2003 James Beard Awards for his work at New York restaurant L’Impero, has published four cookbooks and has been a guest host and judge on Food Network show “Chopped” since 2009.

He’s the latest in a growing list of notable chefs who have signed on to help run hotels in metro Atlanta restaurants. Todd Ginsberg of Rye Restaurants helped open Dirty Rascal in the Thompson Buckhead hotel and Hugh Acheson and Chris Wilkins recently opened Mount Royal in the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta (Acheson also worked on By George in the Candler Hotel).

Other hotels with destination restaurants include the recently-opened Epicurean Atlanta, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Wylie Hotel and Bellyard Hotel. Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, with celebrity backers including Robert DeNiro, is set to open at Phipps Plaza this summer.

