Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2022 James Beard Awards

Caption Ticonderoga Club co-owner Paul Calvert mixes a to-go drink. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt Caption Ticonderoga Club co-owner Paul Calvert mixes a to-go drink. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Among national restaurant awards, Ticonderoga Club is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality while Lyla Lila is in the running for its wine program.

Among regional chef awards, this year’s list of 20 semifinalists in the Southeast includes Jason Liang of Brush Sushi Izakaya, Craig Richards of Lyla Lila and Joey Ward of Southern Belle and Georgia Boy.

Caption Chef Jason Liang adds uni to a bowl of ramen at Brush Sushi Izakaya. (Henri Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Caption Chef Jason Liang adds uni to a bowl of ramen at Brush Sushi Izakaya. (Henri Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The semifinalists announcement comes on the heels of the organization’s announcement of its 2022 America’s Classics Award winners, which include iconic Atlanta restaurant Busy Bee Cafe. The honor is given to locally owned restaurants “that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community,” according to the James Beard Foundation. To be eligible, establishments must have been in existence for at least 10 years.

Restaurant and Chef Awards finalists will be named March 16. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The 2022 James Beard Awards are the first in two years, after a hiatus due to the coronavirus and an audit of the awards’ policies and procedures.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.