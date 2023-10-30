Move over, Michelin, Atlanta just got Keith Lee’d

TikTok food reviewer’s recent visit has residents debating customer service, rules and the city’s food scene.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Life
By Gavin Godfrey – Atlanta
1 hour ago

They tried to warn us.

On the same day that Michelin announced the Atlanta restaurants receiving stars and other acclaim, the city played host to TikTok food critic Keith Lee.

Lee and his family spent the week in Atlanta, making stops at least eight local establishments, including Atlanta Breakfast Club, Lil Baby’s the Seafood Menu, Old Lady Gang, and the Real Milk and Honey. Since Lee’s visit, locals have debated topics such as customer service, seemingly arbitrary restaurant rules, the need not to be swayed by reviews from social influencers and one business’s response to Lee’s visit.

Lee has over 14 million followers on TikTok, with some even calling him the platform’s “favorite food reviewer.” The Detroit native’s concept is simple: visit mom-and-pop spots, big chains, even theme parks; order food; eat the food; and review it all in one take. Lee typically waits in the car while his family goes inside to pick up food, so he doesn’t receive special treatment.

ExploreAJC restaurant reviews
@keith_lee125

Atlanta Breakfast Club taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic

♬ original sound - Keith Lee

His breakdowns bring success to hidden gems, restaurants with little to no marketing. That also means his critiques can influence how his followers and others view businesses without forming their own opinions. Naturally, since Lee’s visit, social media’s been rife with memes and foodies from inside and outside the Perimeter taking sides on the reviewer’s observations.

Some felt Lee’s reviews were entreating and held restaurant culture accountable.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Others felt that Lee’s restaurant choices didn’t accurately reflect the city’s food scene.

The first stop for Lee and his group was Atlanta Breakfast Club, where he felt “customer service was interesting” and their rules – no service till the entire party is seated, no add-ons, $1 for butter – “unique” before digging into French toast, a breakfast bowl and salmon croquettes.

After stops at the Seafood Menu and Juci Jerk, things got interesting at the Real Milk and Honey in College Park. In his review, Lee explains that when his family arrives, staff says the restaurant is closing early for deep cleaning despite customers picking up orders and the door being open. Lee said when he walked in afterward, the staff, recognizing him, offered him service, which he declined.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
@keith_lee125

The Real Milk & Honey taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic

♬ original sound - Keith Lee

“I pay for my food like everybody else. I walk up in spots like everybody else. We are all normal people. Respectfully, if you’re not going to do it then, don’t do it now,” he says in his foodless TikTok review, responding to staff not serving his family but offering to serve him.

In an alleged video response deleted from TikTok, the owner of The Real Milk and Honey asks, “Who is this Keith Lee?” when the topic of the latter’s review comes up. The Real Milk and Honey review has over 15 million views on TikTok. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to The Real Milk and Honey for comment.

In more affable reactions, smaller spots such as Juci Jerk are seeing longer lines post-Lee review. Others praised Lee for matching Jamaican Jerk Biz’s $2,600-plus in sales for the day after visiting the restaurant.

In his closing remarks about the Atlanta visit, Lee reminds his followers and viewers not to let his reviews make decisions for them. He also pleads with his audience to refrain from leaving bad reviews and writing off local restaurants based on his one take.

“I go to an array of restaurants. To mom-and-pop shops to staples of the community to super popular to places nobody knows about,” he says. “Atlanta has definitely been a unique experience for me and it’s something I’ll never forget.”

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Gavin Godfrey on twitter

Gavin Godfrey writes about diversity and culture for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's an award-winning writer and editor from Atlanta whose covered everything from OutKast to the water boys. Before joining the AJC, Gavin worked for Capital B Atlanta, CNN, and Creative Loafing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YOUNG THUG CASE
After 9 months, jury seating begins this week, judge decides1h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. allegedly asked judges to consider detaining special needs kids
16m ago

Credit: Special

Brunswick expansion to make Georgia home of U.S.’s largest auto port
17m ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State leaders meet to address safety concerns after shooting
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State leaders meet to address safety concerns after shooting
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
9h ago
The Latest
Where can I find it: Claddagh rings, porcelain repair
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
Netflix turns ‘Squid Games’ into real-life game show
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
MONDAY’S WEATHER
One more day of near-80 temps before cold blast
8h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top