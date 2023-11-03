Middle Eastern restaurant SabaRaba’s slated for Chamblee development

Located in downtown Chamblee at 2175 American Way in the Lumen development, SabaRaba’s will serve a menu of pitas, laffas, gyros, plates and family meals, plus salads, sides, sauces and desserts.

The 1,425-square-foot ground floor space will feature a large outdoor patio. The restaurant is aiming to open in February 2024.

Owner Udi Hershkovitz co-founded FuegoMundo in Sandy Springs and former Ponce City Market restaurant Marrakesh before opening SabaRaba’s.

Edie Weintraub of real estate advisory Terra Alma is working on filling another 3,000-square-foot space for a retail business or restaurant at Lumen. The building, from Atlantic Residential and Stein Investment Group, is also home to more than 300 apartment units.

SabaRaba’s will be one of several food and beverage concepts in the immediate area, joining Contrast Artisan Ales, Distillery of Modern Art, El Taco Veloz and Gus’World Famous Fried Chicken.

