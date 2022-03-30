Schoolhouse Brewing opening a second location near Emory

Dubbed The Gymnasium, the 4,200-square-foot Emory Point location will have a sports bar feel, with 15 televisions showing sporting events with a focus on Georgia teams.

The brewery’s two-barrel system will brew small-batch barrel-aged beers including mixed fermentation, wild ales, high gravity barley wine and stouts and classic styles. Several beers brewed in Marietta will also be transferred to the Emory Point location to fill 12 taps, which will likely also offer a seltzer and a cider.

Explore DeKalb County dining news

Schoolhouse debuted a small canning line in Marietta about six months ago, allowing guests to take beer to-go in 16 oz four-packs, crowlers and growlers.

While moving into a former restaurant space has its benefits, including an existing bar and a patio with heaters, Monti said the interior space will essentially be gutted to serve Schoolhouse’s needs.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Caption Justin Waller, left, and Thomas Monti opened Schoolhouse Brewing in the Franklin Gateway area this past spring. CONTRIBUTED BY SCHOOLHOUSE BREWING Caption Justin Waller, left, and Thomas Monti opened Schoolhouse Brewing in the Franklin Gateway area this past spring. CONTRIBUTED BY SCHOOLHOUSE BREWING

“We’re trying to get rid of the 80s and 90s restaurant feel and make it more airy,” he said, with changes including raising the ceiling, adding lighting and brightening the walls.

The space will feature the original interior bar, plus a new indoor/outdoor bar that will serve both patrons on the patio and inside.

Monti hopes to “build relationships” with neighboring restaurants including General Muir and Desta Ethiopian Kitchen, and plans to hire a runner to bring food to hungry Schoolhouse patrons. He said he also wants to host events, including concerts, on the green space across from the brewery.

Explore Restaurants and bars coming soon to metro Atlanta

“We want to be your local brewery, period,” he said. “We’re focused on the people five miles from our location and closer. We look to where people want us, and this location was very high on our list.”

Monti, a former science teacher, opened combination growler/bottle shop and homebrew supply store Schoolhouse Beer and Brewing in 2014 on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. The shop closed in early 2019, and several months later, Monti joined with fellow teacher Waller to debut full-scale brewery Schoolhouse Brewing on Franklin Court in Marietta.

Schoolhouse will be open daily at noon, with plans to stay open until about 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, midnight Fridays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.