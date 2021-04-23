Flower Child opening in West Midtown and more dining news from the week

Quoc Huong Banh Mi Fast Food will reopen May 1 at 5150 Buford Highway NE in Doraville after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fetch Park dog park and bar will open at Upper Westside mixed-use development the Works.

Slated to open in late 2021, Fetch will offer green space with a full-service bar featuring light bites, coffee, beer, wine and spirits. The green space will offer cooling stations, a bath area, shaded seating, outdoor televisions, wi-fi and attendants, called “Bark Rangers,” that ensure the safety of all dogs and guests.

Founded in 2018 by said Stephen Ochs, Fetch also has a location in Old Fourth Ward, with additional locations planned for Alpharetta and Buckhead.

Other food and beverage tenants at the Works include the stalls inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall and Dr. Scofflaw brewery from the team being Scofflaw Brewing Co. Forthcoming concepts include the Waffle Experience and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

Chef Christina Wai

Christina Wai has been named the executive chef for Drawbar inside the Bellyard hotel in the Interlock development in West Midtown.

Most recently, Wai led Rowdy Tiger Whiskey Bar & Kitchen at Renaissance Hotel Atlanta. Before that, she drove the culinary program at other hotels and restaurants in Atlanta, including Crown Plaza Hotel Midtown, Meliá Hotels International, Takorea and Gordon Biersch Brewery.

Ewart Wardhaugh has been named culinary director for the Wylie Hotel, poised to open in mid-May at 551 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE.

Wardhaugh will serve as culinary director alongside his position as executive chef of Epicurean Atlanta. Once open, the hotel will be home to Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen, “a Southern-inspired restaurant offering comfortable, familiar fare served in a variety of spaces, including cozy banquettes, a lively sunroom and an inviting outdoor terrace,” according to a press release.

Originally from Scotland, Wardhaugh previously worked for hotels in London, Barbados, Australia, Dubai and Singapore. He also served as executive sous chef at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and regional executive chef for Wolfgang Puck Catering in Los Angeles.

The Hamilton hotel, on track to open this summer at 35 Milton St. in downtown Alpharetta, will be home to at least four food and beverage concepts, Urbanize Atlanta reports. The Curio by Hilton property will feature 1920s speakeasy event space Roaring Social; French-inspired restaurant Carrie’s Conservatory; Fulton House, a more traditional Southern restaurant; a retail space rented by Makimono Sushi; and a tenant yet to be announced.

Sides from Hattie Marie's.

Food from Hattie Marie's Texas Style BBQ & Cajun Kitchen.

College Park barbecue eatery Hattie Marie’s BBQ is slated to open a second metro Atlanta location in May at 130 Clairemont Ave. in Decatur, What Now Atlanta reports. Franchisee Etanya Lucas also has plans to open two more Hattie Marie’s locations, including one on Buford Drive.

Maryland-based Cajun seafood chain Hook & Reel will open its first metro Atlanta locations in the coming months in Snellville and Lawrenceville, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

LiveWire Coffee has plans to open its first brick-and-mortar location this summer in the Coda development in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS:

The Abby Singer, mobile alcohol park to debut in Pratt Pullman District next month

Farm Burger opens in Virginia-Highland

Emmy Squared brings Detroit-style pizza to Glenwood Park

DAS BBQ open in Grant Park

Wild Leap Craft Beverages to open brewery and distillery in downtown Atlanta

Maepole now open in Summerhill

Bryan Furman to open Bryan Furman BBQ in Riverside in 2022

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.