New food options coming to Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse T

At the Hartsfield-Jackson Vino Volo location, the company plans to offer food and wine as well as craft beer and “cocktails with local influences.”

The Southern National Market, developed by former One Flew South chef Duane Nutter and restaurateur Reggie Washington, will feature gourmet pizza. It will also sell to-go food, regional gourmet items and gifts and other products.

Nutter and Washington opened their first Southern National restaurant in Mobile, Ala. in 2017, and plan to open a location in the Summerhill neighborhood of Atlanta this summer. The partners have won accolades for their fine dining concept One Flew South on international Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Paradies Lagardère CEO Gregg Paradies said in a written statement that the aim of the Concourse T eateries is to “elevate the overall guest experience in this portion of the airport.”

The Paradies Lagardère contract as part of the $330 million Concourse T expansion, and is the first new concessions contract at the Atlanta airport since the start of the pandemic.

The Concourse T North expansion will add five gates and 6,000 square feet of concessions space. Airport officials have said the first three gates are expected to be complete by October, while the remaining two gates, along with the new concessions, should open by December.