New food options coming to Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse T

A rendering of a Southern National Market planned by Paradies Lagardère to open on an extension of Concourse T.

A rendering of a Southern National Market planned by Paradies Lagardère to open on an extension of Concourse T.

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Vino Volo wine bar and a gourmet market among newest options

A Vino Volo wine bar and a gourmet market are planned as part of an extension of Concourse T under construction at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta-based Paradies Lagardère, which won a contract to open concessions on the new Concourse T wing, also plans to open a Starbucks and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe there.

The Vino Volo location will be the first at Hartsfield-Jackson, though the chain known for wine tasting flights and small plates has locations at airports around the country.

Vino Volo has had Atlanta ownership since 2017, when Atlanta-based concessionaire Hojeij Branded Foods acquired the company. At the time, Hojeij officials said “we would love for Vino Volo to have a presence in Hartsfield-Jackson someday.”

The Hojeij-Vino Volo deal was part of a string of consolidation deals in the airport concessions industry. In 2018, Hojeij was acquired by Paradies Lagardère parent Lagardère Travel Retail, and merged with Paradies.

At the Hartsfield-Jackson Vino Volo location, the company plans to offer food and wine as well as craft beer and “cocktails with local influences.”

A rendering of a Vino Volo planned for Hartsfield-Jackson's Concourse T extension.

The Southern National Market, developed by former One Flew South chef Duane Nutter and restaurateur Reggie Washington, will feature gourmet pizza. It will also sell to-go food, regional gourmet items and gifts and other products.

Nutter and Washington opened their first Southern National restaurant in Mobile, Ala. in 2017, and plan to open a location in the Summerhill neighborhood of Atlanta this summer. The partners have won accolades for their fine dining concept One Flew South on international Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Paradies Lagardère CEO Gregg Paradies said in a written statement that the aim of the Concourse T eateries is to “elevate the overall guest experience in this portion of the airport.”

The Paradies Lagardère contract as part of the $330 million Concourse T expansion, and is the first new concessions contract at the Atlanta airport since the start of the pandemic.

The Concourse T North expansion will add five gates and 6,000 square feet of concessions space. Airport officials have said the first three gates are expected to be complete by October, while the remaining two gates, along with the new concessions, should open by December.

