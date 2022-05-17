Anna’s BBQ owner leaves to launch food truck Anna and Cali’s

Lakesia Anna Phelps, who owned Anna’s BBQ in Kirkwood for nearly a decade, has sold the restaurant with plans to open a food truck.
Phelps opened Anna’s, named for the grandmother who taught her how to cook, at 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood in 2013. Phelps declined to disclose the new owner but said the person would keep the Anna’s barbecue concept “for the time being.”
In June, Phelps plans to launch Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck with the help of her daughter, Destiney, who also worked at Anna’s BBQ. The menu, which Phelps refers to as “street food,” will include several barbecue items from the Anna’s menu, as well as burgers from an online restaurant she previously ran called Cali’s, named for her 4-year-old granddaughter.
Phelps’ mother, Lola Harper, will be on board to bake pies and cakes for the truck.
Phelps plans to drive the truck to different locations during the weekend, but will likely keep it parked in one designated space during the week. Anna and Cali’s will also offer catering service.
Phelps said that while she loves Kirkwood and running Anna’s, she was ready for a change and to “be her own landlord.”
“I felt like I needed to spend more time with family,” she said. “I felt like I needed to take time for myself and try something new.”
