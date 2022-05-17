Anna’s BBQ owner leaves to launch food truck Anna and Cali’s

Phelps opened Anna’s, named for the grandmother who taught her how to cook, at 1976 Hosea L. Williams Drive in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood in 2013. Phelps declined to disclose the new owner but said the person would keep the Anna’s barbecue concept “for the time being.”

In June, Phelps plans to launch Anna and Cali’s Cafe Food Truck with the help of her daughter, Destiney, who also worked at Anna’s BBQ. The menu, which Phelps refers to as “street food,” will include several barbecue items from the Anna’s menu, as well as burgers from an online restaurant she previously ran called Cali’s, named for her 4-year-old granddaughter.