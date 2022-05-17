New bar, restaurant to take over former JCT Kitchen space in West Midtown

Restaurant Little Sparrow “will be a casual everyday experience inspired by old Brooklyn taverns and European cafés and bistros,” according to a press release, “free from pretense, yet elegant and refined.”

Located at 1198 Howell Mill Road across the bridge from Fry’s steakhouse Marcel, Little Sparrow is a nod to French singer Edith Piaf’s nickname. The design will feature leather, marble, zinc and steel.