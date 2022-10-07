ajc logo
Atlanta McNair tops Decatur Towers

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 hours ago

Atlanta McNair trucked Decatur Towers on the road to a 25-6 victory at Decatur Towers High on October 6 in Georgia football action.

The Mustangs registered a 25-6 advantage at halftime over the Titans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 23, Atlanta McNair squared off with Decatur Columbia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

