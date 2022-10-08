Hinesville Liberty County emerges from hole to defeat Savannah Country Day

Hinesville Liberty County stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 30-6 win over Savannah Country Day during this Georgia football game.
Savannah Country Day started on steady ground by forging a 6-3 lead over Hinesville Liberty County at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 16-6 lead over the Hornets at halftime.
Hinesville Liberty County jumped to a 23-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 28, Savannah Country Day faced off against Savannah Beach and Hinesville Liberty County took on Garden City Groves on September 28 at Hinesville Liberty County High School. For more, click here.
