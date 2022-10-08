Defensive dominance: Tunnel Hill Northwest stymies Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Tunnel Hill Northwest’s defense served a delicious donut while discarding Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 48-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
Tunnel Hill Northwest drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County after the first quarter.
The Bruins fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.
Tunnel Hill Northwest pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
