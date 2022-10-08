Ringgold blitzes Dalton Coahulla Creek in dominating victory

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ringgold broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-13 explosion on Dalton Coahulla Creek at Ringgold High on October 7 in Georgia football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Colts at the intermission.
Ringgold jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-6 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Ringgold faced off against Adairsville and Dalton Coahulla Creek took on Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on September 23 at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. For a full recap, click here.
