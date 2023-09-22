Columbus Northside narrowly defeats Albany Westover

Columbus Northside pushed past Albany Westover for a 34-20 win in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 21.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Columbus Northside thundered ahead over Albany Westover when the final quarter began 28-6.

Albany Westover enjoyed a 14-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Northside and Albany Westover faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Albany Westover High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Columbus Northside faced off against Columbus Shaw.

