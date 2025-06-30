Rosters were announced for the 2025 All-Star Futures game Monday, and Bulldogs fans are sure to recognize a familiar name.

Charlie Condon, who became the highest draft pick in Georgia baseball history when the Rockies selected him No. 3 overall in the 2024 MLB draft, was named to the National League team. As a sophomore at UGA in 2024, Condon became the third player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs (37) and batting average (.433) in the same season.

Condon is currently with the Spokane Indians (Northwest League/high Single-A in the Rockies organization).