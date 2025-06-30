Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Former Bulldog Charlie Condon named to 2025 All-Star Futures game roster

As a sophomore at UGA, Condon became the third player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs and batting average in the same season.
Charlie Condon-MLB draft-georgia baseball

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Condon plays defense for Georgia at Foley Field, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Rosters were announced for the 2025 All-Star Futures game Monday, and Bulldogs fans are sure to recognize a familiar name.

Charlie Condon, who became the highest draft pick in Georgia baseball history when the Rockies selected him No. 3 overall in the 2024 MLB draft, was named to the National League team. As a sophomore at UGA in 2024, Condon became the third player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs (37) and batting average (.433) in the same season.

Condon is currently with the Spokane Indians (Northwest League/high Single-A in the Rockies organization).

ExplorePair of Braves prospects make All-Star Futures game roster

The game takes place at 4 p.m. on July 12 at Truist Park, one of the festivities leading up to the All-Star game in Atlanta on July 15, and pits top minor league talent from the National League against that of the American League.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will act as manager for the NL, and two-time All-Star and Atlanta native Marquis Grissom, who caught the final out for the Braves in their 1995 World Series win, will manage the AL.

The game will be broadcast on MLB Network.

Other players from the state of Georgia on the NL roster include:

Marquis Grissom Jr. (WSH), pitcher, from Fayetteville | Rochester Red Wings (International League/Triple-A)

Hayden Harris (ATL), pitcher, from Augusta | Gwinnett Stripers (International League/Triple-A)

LuJames Groover (AZ), infielder from East Point | Amarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League/Triple-A)

On the AL roster:

Harry Ford (SEA), catcher, from Atlanta | Tacoma Rainiers (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, spearheads sports video at the AJC. She also serves as a general assignment writer and previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Jurrangelo Cijntje is interviewed after being selected 15th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

Credit: AP

Seattle switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is picked for All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta on July 12

2h ago

Pair of Braves prospects make All-Star Futures game roster

Braves legend Chipper Jones will lead the National League team from the dugout.

2h ago

Prized prospect Chase Burns excited to make MLB debut for Reds against Yankees

The Latest

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after their 30-15 win against Texas at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With the current No. 2 recruiting class, Georgia football is having a hot June

After 4 consecutive in-state commits, here’s how Georgia is doing in recruiting

Georgia beats out Miami, Clemson to land 4-star Colquitt County RB

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

35m ago

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.