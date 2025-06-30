Rosters were announced for the 2025 All-Star Futures game Monday, and Bulldogs fans are sure to recognize a familiar name.
Charlie Condon, who became the highest draft pick in Georgia baseball history when the Rockies selected him No. 3 overall in the 2024 MLB draft, was named to the National League team. As a sophomore at UGA in 2024, Condon became the third player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs (37) and batting average (.433) in the same season.
Condon is currently with the Spokane Indians (Northwest League/high Single-A in the Rockies organization).
The game takes place at 4 p.m. on July 12 at Truist Park, one of the festivities leading up to the All-Star game in Atlanta on July 15, and pits top minor league talent from the National League against that of the American League.
Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will act as manager for the NL, and two-time All-Star and Atlanta native Marquis Grissom, who caught the final out for the Braves in their 1995 World Series win, will manage the AL.
The game will be broadcast on MLB Network.
Other players from the state of Georgia on the NL roster include:
Marquis Grissom Jr. (WSH), pitcher, from Fayetteville | Rochester Red Wings (International League/Triple-A)
Hayden Harris (ATL), pitcher, from Augusta | Gwinnett Stripers (International League/Triple-A)
LuJames Groover (AZ), infielder from East Point | Amarillo Sod Poodles (Texas League/Triple-A)
On the AL roster:
Harry Ford (SEA), catcher, from Atlanta | Tacoma Rainiers (Pacific Coast League/Triple-A)
