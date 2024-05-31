Why did Thiago Almada captain Atlanta United against Miami?

“I just felt that it was special for Thiago,” Pineda said. “He has those skills on the field, taking the weight of the game and always wanting the ball ... so I felt it was the right decision.”

With Almada as captain, Atlanta United defeated Miami 3-1 to snap its nine-match winless streak and earn its first win on the road this season.

Pineda said “let’s see, if he starts, maybe” when asked if Almada will captain the team Sunday against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Almada serving as captain wasn’t the only first for Atlanta United. Josh Cohen made his MLS start in place of Guzan.

Pineda wouldn’t say if Cohen will start Sunday. He did say that he thought Cohen played well and communicated well against Miami. Cohen made four saves and completed 63% of his passes. Pineda said Cohen didn’t get a lot of time to train with three centerbacks and building out of the back. Miami’s goal, scored by Messi, came from a shot that went through the legs several players and arrowed into the lower right corner.

“He really leads the backline as well, which is a quality that, probably just after watching multiple games now, he can really handle that, which is a personality that I like,” Pineda said.

Giakoumakis’ return. Pineda said that striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was cleared by medical staff to play 15 minutes against Miami. Giakoumakis played a bit more because of stoppage time. Pineda said he doesn’t yet know what Giakoumakis will be cleared to do against Charlotte, whether it’s playing 30 minutes or being able to start and go 60.

Giakoumakis leads the team with five goals. He sustained a hamstring strain at Cincinnati on May 15.

Jamal Thiare started against LAFC on May 25 and Miami. He scored Atlanta United’s third goal against Miami. He has four goals this season.

Pineda said he hasn’t decided who will start against Charlotte.

“I have to reflect not just on the minutes are available for GG, but also the competition in all the positions that are there, and Jamal did a great job,” Pineda said. “What is the best for the team now, as I said before, focusing on the present and what the team needs this Sunday to win.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.