Business
Business

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for former CNN Center reboot

Building owner releases new renderings, fly-through video.
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, released new renderings Tuesday showing an art installation that will replace the CNN logo formerly at the building's entrance on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (Courtesy of CP Group)

Credit: CP Group

Credit: CP Group

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, released new renderings Tuesday showing an art installation that will replace the CNN logo formerly at the building's entrance on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. (Courtesy of CP Group)
By
30 minutes ago

A “confidential, high-end” restaurant tenant will be taking over 10,000 square feet of retail space at the Center, the mixed-use property in the former CNN Center building, owners CP Group announced Tuesday.

The announcement did not include further details about the mystery restaurant, but representatives for the Florida-based CP Group said last April that Healey Weatherholtz Properties would help lease retail space at the Center. CP Group, which co-owns the property with Rialto Capital Management, also released new exterior renderings and a fly-through video of the revamped atrium, the cavernous space that sets the building apart.

The promotional video shows the names of a variety of restaurants in the updated space, though those are likely placeholders. CP Group representatives have not responded to questions about the restaurants planned for the Center.

ExploreCNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
Exterior renderings of the Center show a large-scale “digital interactive sculpture” in the spot along Centennial Olympic Park Drive that previously was home to the 5,000-pound aluminum CNN logo. (Courtesy of CP Group)

Credit: CP Group

icon to expand image

Credit: CP Group

The most prominent restaurant currently in the building is McCormick & Schmick’s, an upscale steak and seafood chain owned by Houston-based Landry’s Inc. The chain once operated 85 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada before it was acquired by Landry’s in 2012, Seafood Source reported at the time. McCormick & Schmick’s now has 20 locations in the U.S., according to their website.

ExploreCNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Stakeholders in the building hope the Center will become “downtown’s version of the Battery, Ponce City Market and Avalon,” a representative for the building’s office space leasing firm CBRE told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year.

Healey Weatherholtz, the project’s Atlanta-based retail leasing firm, has worked on several notable redevelopment projects in the metro area, including Summerhill, Shops Around Lenox and Ashford Lane. Some of the restaurant tenants at their projects include Southern National, Big Softie, Flower Child and Hawkers.

Tuesday’s announcement also included news about partnerships with the Savannah College of Art and Design as well as local art and cultural consultants Neda Abghari and Bem Joiner. Abghari is known for founding the Creative Project, an affordable housing initiative for artists living in Atlanta, and as the principal art adviser for the Midtown Alliance’s Heart of the Arts program. Joiner is the founder of Atlanta Influences Everything.

Exterior renderings of the Center show a large-scale “digital interactive sculpture” in the spot along Centennial Olympic Park Drive that previously was home to the 5,000-pound aluminum CNN logo.

CNN relocated to the Techwood campus in Midtown.

The new sculpture features stacked, three-dimensional letters spelling ATL. In the fly-through video, the faces of the letters appear to feature dynamic screens like a digital billboard. Other projects underway include a variety of custom murals and additional art installations in the atrium.

The Center rendering
The Center rendering
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
CNN signs removed
The CNN sign in front of the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta was dismantled and moved to Turner Broadcasting on Monday, March, 4, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
The CNN sign in front of the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta was dismantled and moved to Turner Broadcasting on Monday, March, 4, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
The CNN sign in front of the CNN Center along Centennial Olympic Park Drive in downtown Atlanta was dismantled and moved to Turner Broadcasting on Monday, March, 4, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
1 / 13
This is an early concept rendering of "The Center," the rebranded office and retail complex formerly known as CNN Center in downtown Atlanta. The change was announced in April 2024 by the building’s owner CP Group said in a news release.
ExploreMore metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

BrightFarms, which grows produce indoors, opened the first phase of its Georgia greenhouse complex in Macon in late 2024. (Courtesy of BrightFarms)

Credit: special

Another large indoor farming operation is up and running in Georgia

BrightFarms, which opened the first phase of its Macon greenhouse complex at the end of last year, grows lettuce and makes salad kits for retailers, including Walmart.

40-story tower near the Varsity part of Georgia developer’s bold growth plan

Landmark Properties' ambitious growth plan puts Atlanta in the spotlight, relying on its workforce, student base and an iconic Midtown fast-food joint.

Steak & Grace opens Friday in Dunwoody Village

The new steakhouse is run by Barry Mills, the restaurateur behind Big B's Fish Joint in Sandy Springs, and will open with a menu meant to be approachable and affordable.

The Latest

This is a rendering of a proposed student housing tower near The Varsity in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: Courtesy/Landmark Properties

40-story tower near the Varsity part of Georgia developer’s bold growth plan

Solar installations surged in the U.S. and Georgia in 2024. That growth might not last

Atlanta airport’s restroom renovations kick off next month

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.