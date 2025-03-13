FIFA working to improve grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Club World Cup

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is scheduled to host the CONCACAF Nations League championship next week. Grass is being put into the stadium. The grass there, according to yahoo.com, will have artificial fibers weaved into natural grass and then put on top of a Permavoid drainage layer. The artificial turf weaves will be shorter than the natural grass and will be used to add stability. Several stadiums in Europe, including Liverpool’s Anfield, use the hybrid systems.

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are scheduled to host six matches in this summer’s Club World Cup and eight matches in next summer’s World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and a delegation that included Zubiria visited the turf-and-research facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, in February. Infantino was quoted by FIFA as saying that the quality of the grass is very important to him.

Zubiria said that different surfaces that will sit below the grass have been tested to try to eliminate the bounciness that could sometimes be seen during the Copa America.

The process used at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Copa America included putting down rolls of a type of Bermuda grass on flooring over the existing artificial turf. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni complained about the quality of the surface after his team’s victory.

Zubiria said putting Club World Cup matches in Atlanta was a “no-brainer” because of the quality of the stadium and the city’s passion for soccer. Atlanta United has led MLS in attendance in each of its first eight seasons. The city has hosted numerous international matches. In addition to Club World Cup, it will host a doubleheader of Premier League teams this summer.

“It’s one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums, not only in the U.S., but in the world,” he said. “It was a priority of FIFA to try to play in as many of the stadiums of 2026 because it gives us an opportunity to showcase the stadiums that will be used by the national teams a year later, and with the level of teams and games that will have for the Club World Cup, a stadium like Atlanta had to be in the lineup for the Club World Cup.”

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple