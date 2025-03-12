Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon back and ready for big season

The injury happened in Game 1 against Miami on Oct. 25 last year in a fluky way. Lennon and Miami’s Diego Gomez were competing for the ball. Gomez, behind Lennon, reached out and pulled on his arm. It’s a play that happens dozens of times in a match. This time, it resulted in Lennon suffering a total dislocation. He was expected to be out as long as six months.

Lennon said he reached out to 10 players, including McKennie, who didn’t undergo surgery, and Parkhurst, who did, to gather information.

“I’ve done more shoulder research than I thought I ever would in my life,” he said. “I just wanted to know, when it happened, kind of the process because I had never had an injury like that before. It’s a very rare injury in soccer, it’s more like in baseball and NFL and things like that. I was able to formulate a good plan.”

Lennon underwent surgery Nov. 4. He rejoined the team shortly into the start of preseason training but couldn’t undergo any contact. He said he was cleared for contact near the end of training camp.

Lennon and Jack Kimber, Atlanta United’s fitness coach, then began getting him ready for contact with controlled drills.

Last week, during a training session, Lennon landed on his left shoulder after a tackle, got up and kept going.

“The shoulder’s ready, for sure,” he said.

Now that Lennon is ready to play, it will be interesting to see what manager Ronny Deila does.

Matthew Edwards, a Homegrown, started in place of Lennon and performed fairly well, considering the three matches were the first league starts of his career.

While Edwards may be a better one-on-one defender, Lennon is one the more prodigious crossers in MLS the past few years. Lennon tied for the league lead in crosses (83) last season, was sixth (63) in 2023, and second (75) in 2022.

Held scoreless in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2022, Atlanta United needs goals and goals can come from crosses.

Lennon said he thinks he fits what Deila wants.

“I‘m really excited to get back on the field and get acclimated, and especially, haven’t had the opportunity to play in a MLS match with (Miguel Almiron) or (Emmanuel) Latte Lath, or, some of the new guys that have come in, and I’m really keen for that,” Lennon said. “I think I’m going to have a super successful season. And I hope we can build on that as a team as well.”

Lennon isn’t the only new weapon that Deila has.

Pedro Amador, last year’s starting fullback on the left side, returned last week and Deila said performed well in the 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls. Sunday’s match could be the first time since Oct. 25 that the two will appear together.

“We haven’t scored in two games, but I think the good thing is we’re creating a lot of scoring chances, so I would be more concerned if we weren’t creating those,” Amador said. “Brooks is coming back, and he brings his quality, and he’s a good crosser of the ball. So I think we just need to be a little more concentrated in that final aspect, and our finishing and we’re working on that.”

