Allende scores to lead Miami past Charlotte 1-0 with Messi again watching from the bench

Inter Miami won each of its previous two matches without him — a 4-1 win at Houston and a 2-0 victory over Cavalier FC in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. The second leg will be on March 13 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Catching Charlotte's defense off guard Sunday, Tomas Aviles sent a long pass to Allende, who tapped it behind him to Luis Suárez. The veteran striker sent it back to Allende, who put Miami ahead with his fourth goal of the season.

Allende has been a difference-maker in his first season with Miami with a goal in each of his last four matches.

Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was sent off in the 38th minute for committing a foul on Charlotte's Wilfried Zaha outside the box on a goal-scoring opportunity. Backup goalie Rocco Rios Novo replaced sacrificed midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and Miami played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Inter Miami has received an MLS-high three red cards this season.

Miami remains unbeaten in league play.

Charlotte lost its first league match of the season despite leading in time of posession, corner kicks — 13 to Inter Miami's 2 — and total shots, 8 to 4.

“I think today we showed a lot of team spirit,” Mascherano said. “We need to continue in this way. I know that if we think that we are nice and beautiful, we are wrong. It’s a long season for us. We have a tough game Thursday. It will be difficult in Jamaica. We have to be ready. ...

"In football, we have two ways: excuses or results. And we have to trust results.”

