Atlanta United’s Efrain Morales: Pro soccer player working on Georgia Tech degree

“And my parents didn’t make it a choice.”

Morales laughed at the recollection. But he is taking his studies seriously. While a professional soccer player, Morales is halfway into earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance, from Georgia Tech.

This semester, Morales is taking a class in computer science, and another focused on information systems. He typically takes 2-3 classes per semester, which is all he has time for. He estimates he has six semesters remaining.

Information systems is in-person, two times a week, 90 minutes a class. It also has 4-5 hours of homework each week. The computer science course is virtual, but the class and homework time are the same.

That’s 16 hours a week spent on academics.

And then there’s his job, which is paying for the academics. It’s 5-6 hours per day, not including time spent traveling to games, and game time.

Morales’ soccer is his priority, which is why he doesn’t take more classes.

“I try to do my best to not let it affect how I am on the field,” he said. “Some days, I get to training and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to finish this assignment when I get back home.’ But for the most part, I feel like I’ve been able to balance it pretty well.”

The biggest challenge Morales’ faces is he’s running out of online classes, which are good for him because he can work them into his busy schedule. Morales is having conversation with the institute to see what is possible.

“Hopefully, I can continue to get the degree,” he said.

Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila, who earned a degree in teaching when he was playing in Norway, said he is rooting for Morales.

“I think it’s good to have something else to think about,” Deila said. “Use that time there instead of sitting playing PlayStation. I think sometimes it’s better to develop yourself and make yourself ready. I don’t think I would be standing here now, if I didn’t do that job when I was playing. I think that’s very positive.”

Once earned, Morales said he hopes to get into sports investment banking. Morales’ father is an entrepreneur.

“Ultimately, the connections made while I’m playing soccer, hopefully I can translate that finance degree into the soccer world and that is my goal,” he said. “I love soccer. That is truly like first and foremost. So obviously, hopefully I can use the two together.”

