Atlanta United’s Efrain Morales: Pro soccer player working on Georgia Tech degree

When Efrain Morales signed his Homegrown contract with Atlanta United in 2020, there was a clause included that his parents very much wanted.
In addition to paying Morales’ salary, the contract includes a stipend that would pay for Morales’ college education.
“I think education is important,” he said. “I think it helps you be a more well-rounded person....
“And my parents didn’t make it a choice.”
Morales laughed at the recollection. But he is taking his studies seriously. While a professional soccer player, Morales is halfway into earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance, from Georgia Tech.
This semester, Morales is taking a class in computer science, and another focused on information systems. He typically takes 2-3 classes per semester, which is all he has time for. He estimates he has six semesters remaining.
Information systems is in-person, two times a week, 90 minutes a class. It also has 4-5 hours of homework each week. The computer science course is virtual, but the class and homework time are the same.
That’s 16 hours a week spent on academics.
And then there’s his job, which is paying for the academics. It’s 5-6 hours per day, not including time spent traveling to games, and game time.
Morales’ soccer is his priority, which is why he doesn’t take more classes.
“I try to do my best to not let it affect how I am on the field,” he said. “Some days, I get to training and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to finish this assignment when I get back home.’ But for the most part, I feel like I’ve been able to balance it pretty well.”
The biggest challenge Morales’ faces is he’s running out of online classes, which are good for him because he can work them into his busy schedule. Morales is having conversation with the institute to see what is possible.
“Hopefully, I can continue to get the degree,” he said.
Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila, who earned a degree in teaching when he was playing in Norway, said he is rooting for Morales.
“I think it’s good to have something else to think about,” Deila said. “Use that time there instead of sitting playing PlayStation. I think sometimes it’s better to develop yourself and make yourself ready. I don’t think I would be standing here now, if I didn’t do that job when I was playing. I think that’s very positive.”
Once earned, Morales said he hopes to get into sports investment banking. Morales’ father is an entrepreneur.
“Ultimately, the connections made while I’m playing soccer, hopefully I can translate that finance degree into the soccer world and that is my goal,” he said. “I love soccer. That is truly like first and foremost. So obviously, hopefully I can use the two together.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Stan Awtrey -- AJC
Man accused of scamming Georgia athletes through recruiting scheme, police say
Police in metro Atlanta arrested a man accused of running a fake college recruiting scheme that scammed Georgia athletes and former students out of thousands of dollars.
Report: Georgia Tech freshman intends to transfer
Georgia Tech won an ACC tournament game Wednesday but will be losing one of its freshmen ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Campbell forces out basketball coaches 6 years after naming gym after them
Six years after their school named its gymnasium after them, longtime Campbell basketball coaches Randy McClure and James Gwynn are out of jobs.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?