Atlanta United again tries for 90 minutes of good soccer

Atlanta United will get a third consecutive chance to play two consecutive good halves when it hosts the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The plot in the first two matches was as repetitive as “Hello, I’m Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens” that plays on a loop at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. First half: really good. Second half: not so much.
With five of their next six matches at home in a top-loaded schedule, Atlanta United needs to figure out how to put 90 minutes together sooner rather than later.
“We can talk as much we want,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We have to do something. But I think, in the end, it’s about keeping the right focus from the breaking out. I think we need to understand also, when you have played so well in the first half, that the opponent is often going to change something because they are not in control of what’s happening. So we need to do the simple things better.”
The talking is important, though, particularly on the field among the players.
Deila said that when the opponents come out in the second half and have made adjustments, the players need to talk about what they are seeing so that they can change the rhythm back into their favor.
“We’re still learning each other, our games, and still we are a new team,” winger Saba Lobjanidze said. “It’s normal, there are some mistakes or not good things, but we are all pros and we are learning.”
The last match was the 2-0 loss at Charlotte. The hosts scored two goals in four minutes within the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Both started with hopeful long balls over the top that Atlanta United either failed to win the first ball, or won but didn’t control the second ball. Both sequences started because Atlanta United’s counter-press didn’t adequately pressure the clearance.
“That changed the whole game for us,” Deila said.
The goals continued a trend that Deila noted Thursday. Atlanta United has created 12 goal-scoring chances and conceded 12. Deila didn’t describe how he defines a goal-scoring chance. Nine of Atlanta United’s chances were created in the first half. The opponents have created one in the first half.
The Red Bulls won’t play with the same tactics as Montreal or Charlotte. New York will be about winning every 50-50 ball. How quickly Atlanta United players react when they don’t win a loose ball will determine the outcome.
“It’s about what you do, how quick you react, and you have instant reactions in your team,” he said. “So, it’s about balance. It’s about winning first ball, second balls, these things that we’re talking about because they turn us around a little bit also, and at the same time, we need to let them also run after us and be good in our offensive play.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
