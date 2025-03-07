Atlanta United again tries for 90 minutes of good soccer

“We can talk as much we want,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We have to do something. But I think, in the end, it’s about keeping the right focus from the breaking out. I think we need to understand also, when you have played so well in the first half, that the opponent is often going to change something because they are not in control of what’s happening. So we need to do the simple things better.”

The talking is important, though, particularly on the field among the players.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Deila said that when the opponents come out in the second half and have made adjustments, the players need to talk about what they are seeing so that they can change the rhythm back into their favor.

“We’re still learning each other, our games, and still we are a new team,” winger Saba Lobjanidze said. “It’s normal, there are some mistakes or not good things, but we are all pros and we are learning.”

The last match was the 2-0 loss at Charlotte. The hosts scored two goals in four minutes within the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Both started with hopeful long balls over the top that Atlanta United either failed to win the first ball, or won but didn’t control the second ball. Both sequences started because Atlanta United’s counter-press didn’t adequately pressure the clearance.

“That changed the whole game for us,” Deila said.

The goals continued a trend that Deila noted Thursday. Atlanta United has created 12 goal-scoring chances and conceded 12. Deila didn’t describe how he defines a goal-scoring chance. Nine of Atlanta United’s chances were created in the first half. The opponents have created one in the first half.

The Red Bulls won’t play with the same tactics as Montreal or Charlotte. New York will be about winning every 50-50 ball. How quickly Atlanta United players react when they don’t win a loose ball will determine the outcome.

“It’s about what you do, how quick you react, and you have instant reactions in your team,” he said. “So, it’s about balance. It’s about winning first ball, second balls, these things that we’re talking about because they turn us around a little bit also, and at the same time, we need to let them also run after us and be good in our offensive play.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple