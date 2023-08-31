Things learned from Atlanta United’s loss to Cincinnati

Atlanta United played well for 30 minutes against Cincinnati, and then the visitors were able to do what they’ve done to most of its opponents in Wednesday’s match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a 2-1 victory for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati invited Atlanta United to attack and then turned the match into a transition track race, and it took advantage to snap the host’s two-match win streak while becoming the first team in MLS to clinch a playoff spot.

“In the first half, we played a very good game and had control of the game,” Atlanta United assistant coach Diego de la Torre said. “I think what happened in the second half is we lost control of the game. We were playing against the first-place team in the league, and they were chasing and competing.”

The loss wasted Edwin Mosquera’s first goal, scored in the 10th minute. It was answered by Luciano Acosta in the 75th minute and topped by Brandon Vazquez in the 80th.

“Yeah, listen they’re in first place, there’s a reason why they’re top of the table,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “Everyone’s chasing them, including us, but we need to reflect and get ready to go Saturday.”

Here are four things we learned from the game:

Designated Players. It wasn’t a good night for Giorgos Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada or Saba Lobjanidze. Giakoumakis’ first touch let him down a few times. He finished with three shots, none on goal.

A game after creating a team-record nine chances, Almada was limited to one by Cincinnati. He also failed to put a shot on goal.

De la Torre said Almada’s influence was affected by Atlanta United “constantly dribbling,” which isn’t the team’s style.

“Maybe that is why Thiago did not look like himself today, but he is a guy that is going to be OK in the next game,” de la Torre said. “His standard is very high.”

Lobjanidze, making his second appearance with the team, had only 13 touches in 32 minutes.

“I think we couldn’t find (him),” de la Torre said. “That was a problem, and from the outside of the field, we were looking at him as a very good option to play, but again, we were dribbling and trying to do things that we never do, and that was a problem.”

Acosta’s attack. Atlanta United seems to bring out the best in the playmaker.

He scored his seventh goal in his 14th appearance against the Five Stripes. It was a beautiful goal, worked with Junior Moreno, who headed Acosta’s pass back to him. Acosta followed with a half-volley into the upper right corner.

Acosta followed that by assisting on Vazquez’s goal.

With the goal and assist, Acosta passed Almada to lead the league in goal contributions (24) and is tied with Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar for the Golden Boot with 13 goals, his career high.

The standings. The loss didn’t hurt Atlanta United too much in its chase to finish among the top four in the East.

It trails third-place Orlando by three points. The Lions have played one fewer match.

Atlanta United trails fourth-place Philadelphia by two points. The Union have played two fewer matches.

What’s next. Atlanta United has seven matches remaining, and it plays next at Dallas on Saturday.

Temperature at kickoff in Frisco, Texas, is expected to be 97 degrees.

“We need to keep the confidence because the game is not so bad,” midfielder Tristan Muyumba said. “We did some good actions, good possession, good build up, so we need to keep on this part of the game. We need to watch the video of the game. Just the few details at the end of the game, so just that part.”

